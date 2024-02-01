St Johnstone sign non-league star Adama Sidibeh – a striker who ‘has a bit of everything’

St Johnstone have completed the signing of English non-league star striker, Adama Sidibeh, on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old forward, who has 15 goals to his name this season, has been in demand since the January transfer window opened.

Warrington Rylands of the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of the English pyramid, had already knocked back three offers from other clubs by the time Saints entered the race.

EFL sides like Blackpool, Salford City and Port Vale were all reported to be tracking him.

The blues are in 7th heaven thanks to a hattrick from Joe Adams, a brace from Adama Sidibeh and a goal a piece from Momodou Touray and James Baillie. Rylands 7-2 Stafford

Warrington manager, Michael Clegg, said recently: “A lad who is quick and scoring up top is always going to get interest.

“Adama is no different.

“At this level, if you’re scoring goals and you’re a name no-one has heard of, you get interest straight away.

“You see his pace, work-rate, enthusiasm, his range of goals – he’s got a bit of everything.

“He’s still got loads to learn, he’ll have a good career, wherever that ends for him I don’t know.”

Sidibeh is Saints’ fifth and final January recruit and ticks the “pace and power” box Levein had prioritised.

Benji Kimpioka, David Keltjens and Connor Smith have already made their debuts, with Kerr Smith in the squad for Saints’ trip to play Ross County on Saturday.