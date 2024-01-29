St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals what he wants in last January signing – and explains Stevie May omission

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has a clear picture of his last remaining January transfer priority.

Four new recruits have arrived since the window opened – Benji Kimpioka, Kerr Smith, David Keltjens and Connor Smith.

And by the end of Thursday night, Levein hopes to snap-up up another forward who possesses two key attributes.

“I still think I need a striker with pace and power,” he explained.

“That would be the last thing – something we don’t have.

“I’d like to have the option of another player who’s different to what we’ve got in the dressing room.

“I’m still searching and I’ll be plugging away to do something.

“The situation has been that we’re having to get players out as well.”

Stevie May left out

Meanwhile, Stevie May being left out of a match-day squad when fit and available has rarely happened, if ever, since he burst onto the scene as a McDiarmid Park first team regular in 2013.

But that was the case for the clash with Motherwell a few days ago.

“It’s just numbers,” said Levein. “I got Nicky (Clark) back, there’s Benji and DJ (Jaiyesimi) has done OK for me.

“Kano (Chris Kane) was ill then hadn’t trained for a couple of days. It wasn’t so difficult to leave him out because he wasn’t 100% anyway.

“Stevie is a good guy, trains well, but I’ve got to make decisions.”