Livingston to complain to SFA over Dundee defeat VAR calls as David Martindale pinpoints TWO ‘pivotal’ decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Livingston to complain to SFA over Dundee defeat VAR calls as David Martindale pinpoints TWO ‘pivotal’ decisions

Livi boss David Martindate believes his side fell victim to incorrect decisions, despite use of VAR.

By Darren Johnstone
David Martinedale has a good relationship with Dick Campbell.
Livingston boss David Martindale was unhappy with VAR decisions in his side's loss to Dundee. Image: SNS

Davie Martindale has revealed that Livingston will submit an official complaint to the Scottish FA over VAR after claiming the officials got two major decisions wrong in Saturday’s defeat to Dundee.

The Lions boss is adamant that Lions defender James Penrice was shoved by Michael Mellon in the build up to Zach Robinson restoring the Dark Blues’ two goal lead in the visitors’ 4-1 win.

And he also claims that Mellon had encroached in Livingston’s half as the game restarted just moments after Tete Yengi got Livingston back into the clash from the penalty spot.

Martindale was confident his team would have taken something from the game against the ten men if the third goal had been chopped off.

Instead, Livingston remain six points adrift at the Premiership basement ahead of tonight’s crunch relegation battle with Ross County.

Referee Ross Hardie checks the VAR monitor at Livingston. Image: SNS
Referee Ross Hardie checks the VAR monitor at Livingston. Image: SNS

Martindale said: “I am really disappointed again with a VAR decision, you complain but that’s it.

“You’re not getting anything back, (CEO) Dave Black is going to complain.

“I’m going to focus all my energy on Ross County. I can’t change the past but if it helps putting a complaint in, it helps.

“It’s a blatant push and not only that, Mellon is in our half when they take kick off. The person that pushes Penrice has actually stolen three or four yards.

“They’re saying it’s not a push, I think it’s blatant. I was shocked the goal was given and then it should go back to the phase of play, which starts with the kick off and Mellon is encroaching in our half. That should then kick in for that.

“I think that is pivotal in the game, we got the goal back and have huge momentum at 2-1.

“It seems when you are at the bottom end of the table that everything goes against you. There is huge adverse momentum and it’s difficult to deal with at times.”

Michael Mellon celebrates with Zach Robinson after Dundee’s win at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

The Belgian FA have taken the unprecedented step of replaying a match between Anderlecht and Genk due a VAR error.

But Martindale has made it clear he does not want Scottish football to go down that road.

He added: “That cannot happen, where does it end? It becomes a farce.

“At that point I think VAR needs to go.

“I do not want that, we got beat 4-1 and I think we can get something from that game if we don’t concede the third goal.

“I don’t want to use it as an excuse for not winning a game of football, it’s a blatant error but I would still not want that game replayed.

“It could have massive consequences at the end of the season but for the greater good of football I think it’s wrong.

“I’d rather ditch VAR and go back to what we had.”

More from Dundee FC

Owen Beck at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Owen Beck Dundee return imminent as fans applaud star into Dark Blues training base
Michael Mellon
LEE WILKIE: No fear for Dundee at under-pressure Aberdeen after Michael Mellon-inspired win at…
Harry Sharp celebrates after saving Andrew Shinnie's penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee keeper Harry Sharp reveals homework paid off for Livi penalty stop
Michael Mellon celebrates
5 Dundee talking points from dramatic win at Livingston - including the Mellon man,…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty on Dundee mentality in 'massive' Livingston win, Michael Mellon impact and Luke…
Dundee celebrate at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 1-4 Dundee: New boy Michael Mellon shines on dramatic day in West Lothian
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines 'coup' of a signing and what Burnley…
Michael Mellon has joined Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay

Conversation