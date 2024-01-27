Tony Docherty on Dundee mentality in ‘massive’ Livingston win, Michael Mellon impact and Luke McCowan’s dressing-room reaction after red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty on Dundee mentality in ‘massive’ Livingston win, Michael Mellon impact and Luke McCowan’s dressing-room reaction after red card

The Dark Blues ran out 4-1 winners at Livingston with new boy Mellon enjoying a fruitful debut.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty took Dundee to Livingston looking for their first win of 2024. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty hailed Dundee’s “resilience, spirit and mentality” after bouncing back from their Tynecastle turmoil in the best possible fashion.

It wasn’t a classic show from the Dark Blues at Livingston but their clinical finishing saw off the Premiership’s bottom side to clinch a crucial 4-1 victory.

New boy Michael Mellon grabbed the headlines with a superb debut from the bench, grabbing two assists before hammering home his first Dundee goal late on.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the team’s resilience, spirit and mentality,” Docherty said.

“My team came in for a lot of criticism on Tuesday night at Hearts and questions were asked about their mentality.

Bakayoko got Dundee off to the perfect start. Image: SNS

“I thought my players answered that in spades today.

“The resilience of the group was there for all to see.

“On top of that, I was delighted with how clinical we were when we got our opportunities.

“It was a real solid team performance in a massive game.

“I’m really proud of the boys because they came in for a bit of a beating on Tuesday.”

‘Outstanding’ Mellon

Mellon’s late strike completed a dramatic afternoon that started with Amadou Bakayoko’s opening goal and saw Harry Sharp save a spot-kick before the break.

Then came a second Dundee goal for Luke McCowan, followed by his red card and an immediate second penalty for Livingston.

Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon made his debut less than 24 hours after signing on loan from Burnley. Image: SNS

Tete Yengi finished that for 2-1 before Zach Robinson restored the two-goal lead just moments later, knocking in Mellon’s cross.

The Burnley loanee then completed the scoring with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

“He was outstanding,” Docherty said of his latest signing.

“I’m not surprised either. He played 28 minutes I think and got two assists and a goal.

“I know what he is. It’s the reason we waited and went to such lengths to get him.

“It’s great credit to the relationship the board have with Burnley.

Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee managing director John Nelms was joined by Burnley chairman Alan Pace in the stands at Livingston. Image: SNS

“He had so many suitors and you could see why.

“I was also pleased for Harry Sharp. He made a fantastic save at an important time.

“I don’t really want to single anyone out because that team performance on the back of the criticism from Tuesday, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”

Luke McCowan red

Luke McCowan sees red. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan sees red. Image: SNS

Dundee will, though, be missing one of their main men for the midweek Premiership trip to Aberdeen with McCowan now suspended after his red card.

Docherty is disappointed with the red card but revealed its difficult to be angry with a player who has given so much this season.

“He’s too important, I can’t be doing with him off the pitch,” the Dens boss added.

“But I can give him leeway because he’s such a brilliant boy.

“When we come into the dressing-room, he’s waiting for me to shake my hand and apologise.

“That’s the type of character he is.

“He’s disappointed for his decision-making but he’s taken one for the team.

“Before that, he was outstanding and has been outstanding all season.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee celebrate at Livingston. Image: SNS
Livingston 1-4 Dundee: New boy Michael Mellon shines on dramatic day in West Lothian
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines 'coup' of a signing and what Burnley…
Michael Mellon has joined Dundee on loan from Burnley. Image: David Young/Dundee FC
Dundee seal loan deal for Burnley strike prospect Michael Mellon
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
Dundee star Lyall Cameron dismayed at full-time. Image: SNS
Lyall Cameron pinpoints key to Dundee avoiding repeat of Hearts dismay
Cammy Kerr
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reason behind Cammy Kerr exit
Luke McCowan
Dundee team news: Luke McCowan update as Livi clash looms
Chris Kane and Joe Shaughnessy could meet again on February 11.
Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN
2
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam (left) and Burnley chairman Alan Pace.
Charlie Adam role in Dundee-Burnley link-up revealed as Clarets chief opens up on reasons…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr makes Inverness loan switch

Conversation