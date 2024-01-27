Tony Docherty on Dundee mentality in ‘massive’ Livingston win, Michael Mellon impact and Luke McCowan’s dressing-room reaction after red card

Tony Docherty hailed Dundee’s “resilience, spirit and mentality” after bouncing back from their Tynecastle turmoil in the best possible fashion.

It wasn’t a classic show from the Dark Blues at Livingston but their clinical finishing saw off the Premiership’s bottom side to clinch a crucial 4-1 victory.

New boy Michael Mellon grabbed the headlines with a superb debut from the bench, grabbing two assists before hammering home his first Dundee goal late on.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the team’s resilience, spirit and mentality,” Docherty said.

“My team came in for a lot of criticism on Tuesday night at Hearts and questions were asked about their mentality.

“I thought my players answered that in spades today.

“The resilience of the group was there for all to see.

“On top of that, I was delighted with how clinical we were when we got our opportunities.

“It was a real solid team performance in a massive game.

“I’m really proud of the boys because they came in for a bit of a beating on Tuesday.”

‘Outstanding’ Mellon

Mellon’s late strike completed a dramatic afternoon that started with Amadou Bakayoko’s opening goal and saw Harry Sharp save a spot-kick before the break.

Then came a second Dundee goal for Luke McCowan, followed by his red card and an immediate second penalty for Livingston.

Tete Yengi finished that for 2-1 before Zach Robinson restored the two-goal lead just moments later, knocking in Mellon’s cross.

The Burnley loanee then completed the scoring with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

“He was outstanding,” Docherty said of his latest signing.

“I’m not surprised either. He played 28 minutes I think and got two assists and a goal.

“I know what he is. It’s the reason we waited and went to such lengths to get him.

“It’s great credit to the relationship the board have with Burnley.

“He had so many suitors and you could see why.

“I was also pleased for Harry Sharp. He made a fantastic save at an important time.

“I don’t really want to single anyone out because that team performance on the back of the criticism from Tuesday, I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”

Luke McCowan red

Dundee will, though, be missing one of their main men for the midweek Premiership trip to Aberdeen with McCowan now suspended after his red card.

Docherty is disappointed with the red card but revealed its difficult to be angry with a player who has given so much this season.

“He’s too important, I can’t be doing with him off the pitch,” the Dens boss added.

“But I can give him leeway because he’s such a brilliant boy.

“When we come into the dressing-room, he’s waiting for me to shake my hand and apologise.

“That’s the type of character he is.

“He’s disappointed for his decision-making but he’s taken one for the team.

“Before that, he was outstanding and has been outstanding all season.”