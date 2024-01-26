Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines ‘coup’ of a signing and what Burnley link means for him

Dundee’s link-up with English Premier League side Burnley is already paying dividends, says Dens boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues sealed a third loan from the Clarets this month in the shape of Scotland U/21 international Michael Mellon.

After scoring 15 goals for Morecambe in English League Two in the first half of this season, Mellon was in demand this month.

However, Dundee’s partnership with Burnley club put them at the front of the queue.

And, after signing a new deal at Turf Moor, Mellon agreed to make the move north of the border.

“Michael is such a highly sought-after footballer so we’re delighted to get him ahead of so many other clubs,” Docherty said.

“Michael is a fantastic goalscorer but he’s also more than that, his link up play is fantastic, he’s quick and his movement is great.

“So to be able to get that calibre of player, someone who has scored 15 goals already this season, is a massive coup.

“Huge credit has to go to John Nelms and Tim Keyes for the partnership they have developed with Burnley.

“This is us seeing the benefits of it.

“Michael had so many other clubs after him but we’ve been able to get him through that relationship so it just shows the benefit of it.

“Our job now is to help develop him.

“He’s a player we are all really excited about and it’s about us helping him kick on with his career and giving him that platform.”

Something different

Docherty has already added to his frontline this month in the shape of Curtis Main.

Mellon and Main join Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson in vying for a starting spot.

But Mellon will bring something new says his new manager.

Docherty added: “Michael is probably different to the strikers we already have here.

“He scores all types of goals, he’s not just a penalty box striker because he makes runs in behind as well.

“His ability to score goals is something he naturally has, which is very, very difficult to find.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Michael and his dad (former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon), and he sees it as a fantastic opportunity to come up here, play in some big games at big stadiums, and show people up here what he’s all about.

“This has been a long process, it hasn’t just happened overnight, it’s something we have been in talks about and planning for a while.

“So we’re excited to have it sorted and can’t wait to start working with him.”

What Burnley alliance means for Docherty

Mellon is the third loan player to make the move up from Burnley this month and the fourth this season.

But Docherty insists there is more to the partnership than just that.

The Dundee boss has already travelled down to visit the Premier League club and is keen to pick up all he can to help his side improve.

The exchange of information and people will also benefit Burnley as well.

“Obviously the players coming here is the thing people will see most, but behind the scenes there’s also plenty of advantages to the partnership,” Docherty added.

“We will work together with them on the recruitment side of things.

“I have already been down there a couple of times and what we can learn from them is good practice.

“Obviously things are resource-dependent and they have a fantastic training facility, but there will be things we can pick up and implement here.

“It’s all relative, they will have things we can’t afford, but it’s also about the people and we have great people who work here.

“We work hard here on developing and preparing players, there’s a process to it and anything we can pick up from them will be helpful.

“Hopefully it won’t be one-way and I’m sure it won’t because we have some fantastic young players at this club.

“Our aim is to develop players to get to that level, so we’d like to think in future we’ll prepare them to make that progression.”