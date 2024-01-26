Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines ‘coup’ of a signing and what Burnley link means for him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Michael Mellon: Dundee boss Tony Docherty outlines ‘coup’ of a signing and what Burnley link means for him

The Dark Blues have signed Scotland U/21 international Mellon on loan for the rest of the season.

By George Cran
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21
Michael Mellon in action for Scotland U/21s. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

Dundee’s link-up with English Premier League side Burnley is already paying dividends, says Dens boss Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues sealed a third loan from the Clarets this month in the shape of Scotland U/21 international Michael Mellon.

After scoring 15 goals for Morecambe in English League Two in the first half of this season, Mellon was in demand this month.

However, Dundee’s partnership with Burnley club put them at the front of the queue.

And, after signing a new deal at Turf Moor, Mellon agreed to make the move north of the border.

“Michael is such a highly sought-after footballer so we’re delighted to get him ahead of so many other clubs,” Docherty said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was furious after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“Michael is a fantastic goalscorer but he’s also more than that, his link up play is fantastic, he’s quick and his movement is great.

“So to be able to get that calibre of player, someone who has scored 15 goals already this season, is a massive coup.

“Huge credit has to go to John Nelms and Tim Keyes for the partnership they have developed with Burnley.

“This is us seeing the benefits of it.

Michael Mellon impressed for Morecambe in the first half of this season. Image: Shutterstock

“Michael had so many other clubs after him but we’ve been able to get him through that relationship so it just shows the benefit of it.

“Our job now is to help develop him.

“He’s a player we are all really excited about and it’s about us helping him kick on with his career and giving him that platform.”

Something different

Docherty has already added to his frontline this month in the shape of Curtis Main.

Mellon and Main join Amadou Bakayoko and Zach Robinson in vying for a starting spot.

But Mellon will bring something new says his new manager.

Docherty added: “Michael is probably different to the strikers we already have here.

“He scores all types of goals, he’s not just a penalty box striker because he makes runs in behind as well.

Mellon celebrates for Morecambe. Image: Shutterstock

“His ability to score goals is something he naturally has, which is very, very difficult to find.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Michael and his dad (former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon), and he sees it as a fantastic opportunity to come up here, play in some big games at big stadiums, and show people up here what he’s all about.

“This has been a long process, it hasn’t just happened overnight, it’s something we have been in talks about and planning for a while.

“So we’re excited to have it sorted and can’t wait to start working with him.”

What Burnley alliance means for Docherty

Mellon is the third loan player to make the move up from Burnley this month and the fourth this season.

But Docherty insists there is more to the partnership than just that.

The Dundee boss has already travelled down to visit the Premier League club and is keen to pick up all he can to help his side improve.

The exchange of information and people will also benefit Burnley as well.

“Obviously the players coming here is the thing people will see most, but behind the scenes there’s also plenty of advantages to the partnership,” Docherty added.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace makes a phone call
Burnley chairman Alan Pace will attend Dundee’s match at Livingston. Image: Shutterstock

“We will work together with them on the recruitment side of things.

“I have already been down there a couple of times and what we can learn from them is good practice.

“Obviously things are resource-dependent and they have a fantastic training facility, but there will be things we can pick up and implement here.

“It’s all relative, they will have things we can’t afford, but it’s also about the people and we have great people who work here.

“We work hard here on developing and preparing players, there’s a process to it and anything we can pick up from them will be helpful.

“Hopefully it won’t be one-way and I’m sure it won’t because we have some fantastic young players at this club.

“Our aim is to develop players to get to that level, so we’d like to think in future we’ll prepare them to make that progression.”

