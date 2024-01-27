Raith Rovers assistant Colin Cameron reacts to 4th consecutive defeat as he talks missed chance and hopes for recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers assistant Colin Cameron reacts to 4th consecutive defeat as he talks missed chance and hopes for recovery

The Stark's Park side fell to a 3-2 loss at home to Inverness Caley Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers new boy Zak Rudden (right) and Inverness' Morgan Boyes battle for the ball.
Debutant Zak Rudden (right) in action as Raith Rovers slump to defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Colin Cameron is confident Raith Rovers will ‘come out the other side’ of their slump after admitting they were left to rue another ‘missed chance’ at the top of the Championship.

The Stark’s Park side succumbed to a fourth straight defeat – three in the league – with the 3-2 loss at home to Inverness Caley Thistle.

A sensational first-half hat-trick in the space of just nine minutes from Alex Samuel put Rovers to the sword after Jack Hamilton’s 25th-minute opener.

Lewis Vaughan pulled one back after the break but, with referee Dan McFarlane waving away a late penalty appeal, Raith could not stage a last-gasp comeback.

Alex Samuel celebrates scoring his hat-trick Inverness Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel was the match winner for Inverness Caley Thistle. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

With Dundee United being held to a goalless draw at home to Dunfermline Athletic, the Kirkcaldy men fell a point behind the Tangerines at the top of the league.

Cameron said: “The gaffer has said when things were going well that in this league it’s impossible to go through a whole season and not have a period like this.

“And we’re having it just now.

“We try not to look at other results because, at the end of the day, it’s about what we do.

“But, again, people will look at it and say it’s a chance missed because United have drawn and [Partick] Thistle have drawn.

‘Making it harder’

“It keeps us still in touch, but we’re making it harder for ourselves.

“This week in training the boys have worked really hard and I keep saying if they continue to do that and take that onto the pitch then we’ll come out the other side.

“It’s never nice when you lose a game of football.

“And it’s another game where we’ve got ourselves in the lead. But we couldn’t get that second goal.

“And then we were sitting there. and looking and saying, ‘3-1 at half-time, how has that happened?’.

Jack Hamilton leaps highest in a crowded box to head in the opening goal for Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton got Raith Rovers off to a good start with the opening goal. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

He added: “I thought we were controlling the game in the first 30 minutes without really creating too many chances. But we definitely had the lion’s share of possession.

“But again it’s another game where we’ve conceded three goals at home. You’re not going to win many games doing that.

“But the way you sort that out is you come in and train really hard during the week.

“And stay together, which the boys have done.

“And we’ll come through the other side.”

‘It’s a penalty’

Cameron is hopeful Hamilton’s shoulder injury that forced him off early in the second-half is a minor one.

And he is adamant Raith deserved a late penalty when debutant Zak Rudden appeared to be pulled back going for a high ball in the six-yard box.

The on-loan Dundee striker started on the bench but came on at half-time and claimed an assist for Vaughan’s second-half strike.

Cameron added: “We’ve looked at it again and I think it’s a penalty.

“The defender’s got caught the wrong side of him and he’s got his hands around him.

Zak Rudden celebrates with Lewis Vaughan after combining for Raith Rovers' second goal.
Debutant Zak Rudden (right) set up Lewis Vaughan for a second-half goal as Raith Rovers’ comeback fell short. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“There’s been a lot of games where we’ve turned it around late so, over the course of the season, things are going to level themselves out.

“The second-half was definitely better.

“But, again, we never really created loads of chances.

“If we had got the penalty we would have come away with a point, which I think in the second-half we maybe deserved.”

