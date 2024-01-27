St Johnstone boss Craig Levein happy to ‘move on’ after draw with Motherwell that had few positives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein happy to ‘move on’ after draw with Motherwell that had few positives

The Perth side drew yet again with the Lanarkshire opponents.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein admitted that his team put in a performance against Motherwell that is best forgotten.

This was the Perth side’s third draw of the season when facing Stuart Kettlewell’s side and the third time they’ve not been able to hold on to a lead.

On this occasion, getting out with a point proved to be a favourable scenario given the way the game panned out.

Levein pointed to his team having played a Wednesday night fixture, while the visitors had six days between games, as a factor.

And it ended up being a case of taking the draw and “let’s move on”.

“We got off to a good start with the goal,” said Levein, whose players were in front after three minutes, thanks to a Ryan McGowan finish from a set-piece.

“Funnily enough, though, Motherwell actually started better than us before we scored.

“Our goal was slightly against the run of play, I felt.

“Motherwell were the better side early on, then we changed the shape to a back four which seemed to help a little bit.

“But it was a day of fighting for second balls and being competitive.

“The good thing from my point of view in this match was that we did compete.

“They didn’t have a game midweek.

“We had a tough match against Aberdeen.

“So I expected us to be a wee bit tired.

“And that was evident in some of the decision-making and the execution of passes.

“We ended up playing the second-ball game. We’re better than that but the game was what it was.

“We’ve got another point, worked hard and I’ve got no issues there. But the football wasn’t great.”

Motherwell's Harry Paton and St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov shake hands at full-time.
Motherwell’s Harry Paton and St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov shake hands at full-time. Image: SNS.

Levein added: “It was a case of just digging in, with a couple of exceptions.

“I thought Andy (Considine) was excellent, he showed some composure, chesting the ball on occasions when others might have cleared it.

“I thought David (Keltjens) had another good match at right-back. I’m really pleased with him.

“The rest fought their corner. That was it basically.”

Midfield drop-off

Saints’ midfield lacked the energy and fluency that Levein became accustomed to witnessing in the pre-break fixtures – and for parts of the Aberdeen match.

“If we go to the well quite often, it is more difficult,” he said.

“The pitch is a bit bumpy as well which doesn’t help sometimes if you have a little indecision and lacking in confidence.

“Taking chances is something that goes out with window – the ball goes long.

“But there’s not a lot to talk about. It wasn’t a great game.

“We worked hard, we fought our corner, we didn’t play very well, we got a point, let’s move on.”

Conversation