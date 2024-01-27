St Johnstone match report, ratings and star man as Perth side draw 1-1 with Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone match report, ratings and star man as Perth side draw 1-1 with Motherwell

Theo Bair came back to haunt his old club.

By Eric Nicolson
Theo Bair scores to make it 1-1.
Theo Bair scores to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone made it two home draws in a week, and their third sharing of the points with Motherwell this season.

In the end they could be grateful of what they got because Craig Levein’s team produced a performance that was short of quality in pretty much every department.

Ex-Saint Theo Bair cancelled out a Ryan McGowan opener and you have to say that Saints were fortunate to not be beaten.

The hosts couldn’t have wished for a better start.

They were in front after just three minutes when McGowan finished from close-range after Motherwell failed to deal with a Matt Smith free-kick.

Home fans would have been fearing the worst when a long VAR checked followed but in the end it was deemed that Andy Considine was either not offside or not impeding goalkeeper, Liam Kelly, as the ball went past him.

Rather than using the early opener as a platform to build on, Saints then allowed the visitors to take control and play the better football.

Bair’s glancing header from a Blair Spittal cross just before the half-hour mark was a thoroughly deserved equaliser.

Captain Liam Gordon had to be substituted soon after.

DJ Jaiyesimi replaced him and Craig Levein changed to a back four.

A bit better

Things improved a bit after that, with Benji Kimpioka’s pace getting him to a Dan Phillips lofted pass before Kelly.

The Swedish striker lobbed the ball over the keeper but he couldn’t get to it in time to prevent it running out of play.

Kimpioka used his pace again to good effect four minutes into the second half.

This time he got a shot away but it was straight at Kelly.

Motherwell had two glorious chances to take the lead after that – both times when Stephen O’Donnell crossed from the right and midfield runners had the freedom of McDiarmid Park to pick their spot.

Spittal and Harry Paton were the men who failed to even hit the target.

Connor Smith made his debut off the bench and whipped over an inviting cross late in the match, which Jaiyesimi forced a save out of Kelly from.

Had it produced a winner, Saints wouldn’t have deserved it.

Star man – Ryan McGowan

But for a free-kick he conceded in a dangerous position just outside the box, he was the best of the Saints defenders, all of whom had a lot of work to do.

Ryan McGowan celebrates scoring to make it 1-0.
Ryan McGowan celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6.5, Considine 6, McGowan 7, Gordon 6 (Jaiyesimi, 35), Carey 6 (Sprangler, 83), Kucheriavyi 5 (Connor Smith, 61), Robinson 6, Matt Smith 6.5, Phillips 5, Kimpioka 5.5 (Clark, 61), Keltjens 6. Subs not used – Richards, Gallacher, Olufunwa, Kerr Smith, Franczak.

More from St Johnstone FC

Luke Bibby.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby wins every round in first pro fight - and gets…
Luke Robinson.
St Johnstone loan star Luke Robinson aiming high at his second home
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Chris Kane.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Nicky Clark and Chris Kane could both be…
Connor Smith.
Craig Levein: New St Johnstone signing Connor Smith can score and assist - now…
Connor Smith playing for Hearts, Scotland and Queen's Park.
Connor Smith: St Johnstone new boy's 6 loans, beating England and former coach's verdict
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
St Johnstone's latest signing, Connor Smith.
St Johnstone sign Connor Smith from Hearts, with a striker next on Craig Levein's…
St Johnstone's David Keltjens made a successful debut.
David Keltjens: Career gamble pays off for new St Johnstone defender who is off…
Chris Kane and Joe Shaughnessy could meet again on February 11.
Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN
2
Luke Jephcott has left, Craig Levein can recognise his team again and Saints fans are in a VAR-fuelled fury.
ERIC NICOLSON: Luke Jephcott verdict, St Johnstone resilience and Perth VAR fury justified

Conversation