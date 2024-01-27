Tens of thousands of pounds worth of motorbikes and cars stolen in break-ins across Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tens of thousands of pounds worth of motorbikes and cars stolen in break-ins across Perth and Kinross

Police Scotland is urging local residents to ensure their property is secure following the incidents in Blairgowrie, Crieff, Guildtown and Blackford

By Lindsey Hamilton
Cars and motorbikes stolen Perth and Kinross
Smithfield Way, Blairgowrie.

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of cars and motorbikes have been stolen in a series of thefts across Perth and Kinross.

The thefts all happened between January 21-27 in towns and villages across the area.

Among the vehicles stolen are a BMW and Range Rover.

Police Scotland is appealing for information and urging local residents to make their properties secure.

Break-ins across Perth and Kinross

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following several break-ins and attempted break-ins across Perth and Kinross.”

They said: “A garage in Smithfield Way in Blairgowrie was broken into between midnight and 1am on Saturday, January 27, and two motocross bikes were stolen.

“In Main Street, Guildtown a house was broken into between 11pm on Friday, January 26 and 8am on Saturday, January 27.

“A silver BMW X3 was stolen, registration V13 LAH.”

Meantime around 7.45pm on Friday, January 26, a house was broken into in Ferntower Road in Crieff.

cars and motorbikes stolen Perth and Kinross
Ferntower Road, Crieff.

The police spokesperson said: “The suspects were disturbed before making off empty-handed.”

On the same night at around 8.15pm a man was disturbed in a garden in Turretbank Drive, Crieff.

Homes and vehicles targeted

The spokesperson continued: “Several homes and vehicles were targeted between 1am and 5am on Thursday, January 25 in William Dickson Drive and David Farquharson Road in Blairgowrie.

“A white Ranger Rover was stolen but later recovered.”

Earlier in the week, sometime between 4pm on Sunday, January 21, and 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 23. a garage was broken into in Stirling Street, Blackford and a KTM motocross bike was stolen.

Police Sergeant Mark Craig of Kinross Police Station said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information about these crimes to contact us.

“I would urge all residents to think about the security of their homes, sheds, garages, and outbuildings.

Police urge crime prevention measures

“I would like to remind people of the importance of taking simple crime prevention measures day and night and the role they can play in keeping an eye out for suspicious goings on in the area.

“Residents should ensure that your home, farm, and outbuildings are secure. Lock windows & doors, remove keys from locks, and keep out of visible reach.

“Consider fitting intruder alarms, CCTV, and good outside security lighting, check regularly to ensure they work; for visibility at night, consider sensor-operated lighting which is convenient and an effective deterrent.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Conversation