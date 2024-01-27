Tens of thousands of pounds worth of motorbikes and cars stolen in break-ins across Perth and Kinross

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of cars and motorbikes have been stolen in a series of thefts across Perth and Kinross.

The thefts all happened between January 21-27 in towns and villages across the area.

Among the vehicles stolen are a BMW and Range Rover.

Police Scotland is appealing for information and urging local residents to make their properties secure.

Break-ins across Perth and Kinross

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following several break-ins and attempted break-ins across Perth and Kinross.”

They said: “A garage in Smithfield Way in Blairgowrie was broken into between midnight and 1am on Saturday, January 27, and two motocross bikes were stolen.

“In Main Street, Guildtown a house was broken into between 11pm on Friday, January 26 and 8am on Saturday, January 27.

“A silver BMW X3 was stolen, registration V13 LAH.”

Meantime around 7.45pm on Friday, January 26, a house was broken into in Ferntower Road in Crieff.

The police spokesperson said: “The suspects were disturbed before making off empty-handed.”

On the same night at around 8.15pm a man was disturbed in a garden in Turretbank Drive, Crieff.

Homes and vehicles targeted

The spokesperson continued: “Several homes and vehicles were targeted between 1am and 5am on Thursday, January 25 in William Dickson Drive and David Farquharson Road in Blairgowrie.

“A white Ranger Rover was stolen but later recovered.”

Earlier in the week, sometime between 4pm on Sunday, January 21, and 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 23. a garage was broken into in Stirling Street, Blackford and a KTM motocross bike was stolen.

Police Sergeant Mark Craig of Kinross Police Station said: “I would appeal to anyone with any information about these crimes to contact us.

“I would urge all residents to think about the security of their homes, sheds, garages, and outbuildings.

Police urge crime prevention measures

“I would like to remind people of the importance of taking simple crime prevention measures day and night and the role they can play in keeping an eye out for suspicious goings on in the area.

“Residents should ensure that your home, farm, and outbuildings are secure. Lock windows & doors, remove keys from locks, and keep out of visible reach.

“Consider fitting intruder alarms, CCTV, and good outside security lighting, check regularly to ensure they work; for visibility at night, consider sensor-operated lighting which is convenient and an effective deterrent.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.