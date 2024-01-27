Two 12-year-olds wanted in connection with Kirriemuir vandalism

Two boys aged around 12 are wanted in connection with vandalism in Kirriemuir.

A window in the town’s dental practice was smashed earlier this week.

Two boys were seen throwing stones at the window before running off.

Boys wore dark clothing

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 6.30pm on Monday January 22, a glass window of the Kirriemuir Dental Practice was smashed.

“Two boys aged about 12 years old wearing dark clothing were seen throwing stones at the window then running off.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number cr/30652/24