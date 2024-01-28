Five-bedroom villa nestled in the Carse of Gowrie woods for sale

A unique detached villa nestled in the secluded woodland of the Carse of Gowrie has gone up for sale.

Highwood is located just outside the picturesque village of Rait.

There is easy access to the A90, linking this five-bedroom property to Perth and Dundee.

The property is elevated, with the entrance on the first floor.

There is a brightly-lit large lounge space with an open fire and direct access to a south-facing balcony on entry.

There is also a snug sitting room with a wood stove, as well as a fitted kitchen, utility room, bathroom and cloakroom.

The first floor is completed by a dining room and a bedroom, which can also be used as a study, accessed by a gallery curved hallway.

A feature on this level is the natural light flooding into each room.

On the ground floor, there are four spacious double bedrooms, a family room with a wood stove and a door opening to the outside.

There is also a bathroom suite and shower room suite.

Outside, the property sits on a large plot of four acres complete with a garden lawn, surrounding woodland and plenty of parking space.

Highwood is being marketed by Aberdein Considine for offers over £460,000.