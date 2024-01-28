Five-bedroom villa nestled in the Carse of Gowrie woods for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Five-bedroom villa nestled in the Carse of Gowrie woods for sale

Highwood is located just outside the picturesque village of Rait.

By Chloe Burrell
Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie has hit the market. Image: Aberdein Considine

A unique detached villa nestled in the secluded woodland of the Carse of Gowrie has gone up for sale.

There is easy access to the A90, linking this five-bedroom property to Perth and Dundee.

The property is elevated, with the entrance on the first floor.

There is a brightly-lit large lounge space with an open fire and direct access to a south-facing balcony on entry.

Lounge space in Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The lounge has an open fire and access to a balcony. Image: Aberdein Considine
Sitting room in Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The snug sitting room has a wood stove. Image: Aberdein Considine
Fitted kitchen in Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The fitted kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bathroom at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Dining room at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The spacious dining room for entertaining. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bedroom/study at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
This bedroom can be used as a study. Image: Aberdein Considine
Curved gallery hallway at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The dining room and study can be accessed by a curved gallery hallway. Image: Aberdein Considine

There is also a snug sitting room with a wood stove, as well as a fitted kitchen, utility room, bathroom and cloakroom.

The first floor is completed by a dining room and a bedroom, which can also be used as a study, accessed by a gallery curved hallway.

A feature on this level is the natural light flooding into each room.

On the ground floor, there are four spacious double bedrooms, a family room with a wood stove and a door opening to the outside.

The family room at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The family room has a wood stove and a door to the outside. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bedroom at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bedroom at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The five-bedroom property has plenty of space for a family. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bedroom at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
Each bedroom is full of natural light. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bedroom at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The fourth bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Bathroom at Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The ground floor bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Highwood in the Carse of Gowrie.
The property is set in four acres of land. Image: Aberdein Considine

There is also a bathroom suite and shower room suite.

Outside, the property sits on a large plot of four acres complete with a garden lawn, surrounding woodland and plenty of parking space.

Highwood is being marketed by Aberdein Considine for offers over £460,000.

