Child rescued after being locked in car outside Perth nursery

Firefighters were seen rushing to the vehicle.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Firefighters after rescuing a child outside Fair City Munchkins nursery in Viewlands Terrace, Perth.
Firefighters after rescuing the child outside Fair City Munchkins nursery in Viewlands Terrace, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A child has been rescued after getting locked inside a car outside a nursery in Perth.

The incident happened outside the Fair City Munchkins Day Nursery in Viewlands Terrace just after 5pm on Tuesday.

It is not known how the child managed to lock themselves in the car but Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to free the child.

Their age is not known.

Onlookers described seeing one fire engine draw up outside the nursery.

child locked in car at Perth nursery
SFRS at the scene. Image: Stuart Cowper

One said: “It was hard to tell what was happening.

“I could see fire officers with a piece of blue tarpaulin.

“It was obvious there wasn’t a fire and then someone said a child was locked inside a car.

“The sun was shining at that time and it must have got quite hot in the car, so I imagine there must have been a bit of a rush on to get the child out of the car.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.14pm about a child being locked inside a car outside the Fair City Munchkins Nursery in Viewlands Terrace.

“We sent one appliance along and fire officers managed to free the child.

“We left the scene at 5.41pm.”

Conversation