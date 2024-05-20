Escaped Blairgowrie owl spotted sunning herself on roof of house as search continues

The missing Siberian eagle owl, at large in Blairgowrie for nearly a week, has been spotted sunning herself on a rooftop – giving hope it could still be returned to safety.

The impressive bird, one of the world’s biggest owls with her five-foot wingspan, took flight from her owner’s home near Golf Course Road on Tuesday evening.

Despite a search of the immediate area no trace of the errant pet has been found.

However, there is now hope that the bird could still be saved after a confirmed sighting.

Escaped owl spotted perched on a rooftop

The owl was spotted perched on a rooftop on Moyness Park Crescent on Friday afternoon.

Owner Alex Matossian told The Courier this was the only confirmed sighting of the owl since she went missing.

He said: “Having not had any sightings at all since it went missing the worry was that the bird had either died or left the area.

“But then a woman contacted me out of the blue to say that she was sure she had just spotted the owl on the roof of her house.

“She said she had read the Courier’s report about the owl having gone missing so got in touch.

“She was alerted by the loud clamouring of distressed crows so went into her garden to have a look.

“It was then that she spotted the owl on her roof and managed to get a couple of photos before it flew away.”

Alex explained that it’s common for birds of prey such as wild buzzards, sparrowhawks, owls and falcons to be ‘mobbed’ by crows.

Sighting gives hope the errant bird could still be in Blairgowrie

“Sadly I was working in Edinburgh at the time but it’s the only confirmed sighting and gives me some hope of its return,” said Alex.

“If the owl is still alive she will still be in the general area or near Blairgowrie so I just hope there will be a further sighting soon.

As its name suggests, it is found in western Siberia, making it the most northerly distributed of all the Eurasian eagle owl subspecies.

It is one of the largest species of owl with the female of the species having a lifespan of around 30 to 40 years.

Anyone who thinks they have made a sighting is urged to contact Alex without delay.