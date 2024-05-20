Escaped Blairgowrie owl spotted sunning herself on roof of house as search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Escaped Blairgowrie owl spotted sunning herself on roof of house as search continues

Sighting of missing Siberian eagle owl - with five-foot wingspan - gives glimmer of hope for owner,

By Neil Henderson
The escaped Siberian eagle owl was spotted on a rooftop in Blairgowrie.
The escaped Siberian eagle owl was spotted on a rooftop in Blairgowrie. Image: Alex Matossian

The missing Siberian eagle owl, at large in Blairgowrie for nearly a week, has been spotted sunning herself on a rooftop – giving hope it could still be returned to safety.

The impressive bird, one of the world’s biggest owls with her five-foot wingspan, took flight from her owner’s home near Golf Course Road on Tuesday evening.

Despite a search of the immediate area no trace of the errant pet has been found.

However, there is now hope that the bird could still be saved after a confirmed sighting.

Escaped owl spotted perched on a rooftop

The owl was spotted perched on a rooftop on Moyness Park Crescent on Friday afternoon.

Owner Alex Matossian told The Courier this was the only confirmed sighting of the owl since she went missing.

The two-foot tall owl was sat on a roof.
The two-foot tall owl was sat on a roof. Image: Alex Matossian

He said: “Having not had any sightings at all since it went missing the worry was that the bird had either died or left the area.

“But then a woman contacted me out of the blue to say that she was sure she had just spotted the owl on the roof of her house.

“She said she had read the Courier’s report about the owl having gone missing so got in touch.

“She was alerted by the loud clamouring of distressed crows so went into her garden to have a look.

The missing Siberian eagle owl.
The missing Siberian eagle owl. Image: Alex Matossian

“It was then that she spotted the owl on her roof and managed to get a couple of photos before it flew away.”

Alex explained that it’s common for birds of prey such as wild buzzards, sparrowhawks, owls and falcons to be ‘mobbed’ by crows.

Sighting gives hope the errant bird could still be in Blairgowrie

“Sadly I was working in Edinburgh at the time but it’s the only confirmed sighting and gives me some hope of its return,” said Alex.

“If the owl is still alive she will still be in the general area or near Blairgowrie so I just hope there will be a further sighting soon.

As its name suggests, it is found in western Siberia, making it the most northerly distributed of all the Eurasian eagle owl subspecies.

It is one of the largest species of owl with the female of the species having a lifespan of around 30 to 40 years.

Anyone who thinks they have made a sighting is urged to contact Alex without delay.

