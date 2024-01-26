Raith Rovers win race to sign Zak Rudden as in-demand Dundee striker completes loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Raith Rovers win race to sign Zak Rudden as in-demand Dundee striker completes loan move

The 23-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Dens Park.

By Iain Collin
Zak Rudden holds a scarf above his head as he signs on loan for Raith Rovers.
Image: Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers have clinched the capture of Zak Rudden from Dundee.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle striker has joined on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The Stark’s Park club fought off stiff competition from rivals Dunfermline to complete the move.

Fellow Championship sides Inverness Caley Thistle, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park were also keen to land the in-demand marksman.

Zak Rudden heads in a goal for Dundee against Arbroath in the Championship last season as opponent Ricky Little jumps in front of him.
Image: SNS.

Rudden attracted widespread interest from the second-tier after it emerged he had been allowed to leave Dens Park this month.

But – as first revealed by Courier Sport – it is Rovers who have won the race for his signature and he is expected to make his debut against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend.

Manager Ian Murray said: “I’m very happy to add Zak to our squad and to have him available for tomorrow’s match.

“He brings another physical presence to us and has proven himself in this league.

“Zak has shown tremendous hunger in joining us ahead of a host of other clubs, and we aim to improve him as a player.

Asset

“Zak will be a big asset for us in the second part of this season”.

The 23-year-old fell down the pecking order at Dundee following the arrival of Curtis Main and with Michael Mellon on his way from Burnley.

However, he is moving to Kirkcaldy with 26 Premiership outings – and three goals – under his belt in the last year and a proven track record in the Championship.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle marksman helped Dundee on their way to the title last season with five goals in 19 appearances.

But he is also seen as someone who can help provide a focal point to Raith’s multi-pronged attack.

The Kirkcaldy outfit already have the likes of Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith, Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and Aidan Connolly to call on in the forward areas.