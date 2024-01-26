Raith Rovers win race to sign Zak Rudden as in-demand Dundee striker completes loan move

Raith Rovers have clinched the capture of Zak Rudden from Dundee.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle striker has joined on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The Stark’s Park club fought off stiff competition from rivals Dunfermline to complete the move.

Fellow Championship sides Inverness Caley Thistle, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park were also keen to land the in-demand marksman.

Rudden attracted widespread interest from the second-tier after it emerged he had been allowed to leave Dens Park this month.

But – as first revealed by Courier Sport – it is Rovers who have won the race for his signature and he is expected to make his debut against Inverness Caley Thistle this weekend.

Manager Ian Murray said: “I’m very happy to add Zak to our squad and to have him available for tomorrow’s match.

“He brings another physical presence to us and has proven himself in this league.

“Zak has shown tremendous hunger in joining us ahead of a host of other clubs, and we aim to improve him as a player.

Asset

“Zak will be a big asset for us in the second part of this season”.

The 23-year-old fell down the pecking order at Dundee following the arrival of Curtis Main and with Michael Mellon on his way from Burnley.

However, he is moving to Kirkcaldy with 26 Premiership outings – and three goals – under his belt in the last year and a proven track record in the Championship.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle marksman helped Dundee on their way to the title last season with five goals in 19 appearances.

But he is also seen as someone who can help provide a focal point to Raith’s multi-pronged attack.

The Kirkcaldy outfit already have the likes of Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith, Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin, Dylan Easton and Aidan Connolly to call on in the forward areas.