Raith Rovers poised to win race for Dundee striker Zak Rudden as question marks hang over Jamie Gullan’s future

Raith Rovers are poised to sign Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee.

The former Rangers and Partick Thistle striker has been told he is free to leave Dens Park this month after falling down the pecking order.

That has led to a crowded race for his signature, with clubs throughout the Championship battling it out.

But title-chasing Raith are understood have emerged as firm favourites for the in-demand marksman after discussions with the player this week.

Fife rivals Dunfermline have also shown a firm interest in the 23-year-old. In addition, the likes of Inverness Caley Thistle, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park have made pitches to land the player.

But it is thought Rudden has shown a preference for a move to Stark’s Park.

Rovers are now working on a deal in the hope they can get it over the line in time for Saturday’s league clash with Inverness.

Rudden has scored three times in 16 appearances for Dundee this season and finished last term on loan at St Johnstone in the Premiership.

But the arrival of Curtis Main at Dundee, as well as the potential signing of Michael Mellon from Burnley, has seen the Scotland under-21 cap fall out of Tony Docherty’s plans.

Raith Rovers target ‘proven’ Rudden

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “Zak is a player we have spoken about at the club. And it became clear Dundee would let him leave this month.

“He is a very good player and one who is proven in this league.

“We are always looking at who is available to see if there is something we can do to help our squad. And Zak comes firmly into that category.”

Meanwhile, Murray has confirmed that Jamie Gullan could leave the club this month.

The former Hibernian striker has emerged as a target for League of Ireland side Dundalk in recent days.

Murray is aware the 24-year-old is frustrated with his lack of game-time this season.

And it appears Rovers could sanction a move if Gullan – who has twice this season been Raith’s match-winner against Inverness – decides he wants a fresh start.

Murray added: “We’ve had a bit of interest in Hammer (Gullan) and he’s not played as many minutes as he’s wanted.

“We’ve had very honest conversations.

“We like Hammer and we’ve always liked Hammer, and he likes being here.

“But football players need to go and play, and I understand both sides of it.

Ian Murray: ‘We like Gullan’

“We need to keep our numbers how we want them but players want to play football.

“So, there is interest in him but, at the moment, nothing has been done.

“If nothing is done then he’s in the squad for the weekend. He’s trained all week and he’s ready to go and he’s hungry.

“But, certainly, we’re not going to stand in anybody’s way if they intimate to us they want to leave.

“If anything happens then it will be a permanent move. He won’t go on loan, we’ve made that clear.”