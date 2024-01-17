EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Indian Super League last week.

Curtis Main
Curtis Main made a big impact at St Mirren before leaving in the summer. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Dundee are closing in on the capture of former St Mirren and Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

The Dark Blues are finalising a deal for the 31-year-old following his departure from Indian club Bengaluru and hope to have him in place to face Kilmarnock this weekend.

Main spent just six months in India, scoring twice in eight appearances, before agreeing a mutual exit on Sunday.

The frontman has scored 25 goals in 147 Premiership appearances for Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Last season he scored nine times as the Buddies finished in sixth spot.

Main celebrates a goal at Celtic Park. Image: SNS
St Mirren and ‘Well were linked with a move for their former man last week.

He will add a real physical presence to Dundee’s attack along with that considerable top-flight experience.

And bolster Tony Docherty’s options up front as he aims to continue his side’s impressive return to the Premiership.

Main’s career has also seen him play for Middlesbrough in the Championship and spend time in League One and Two down south with Darlington, Doncaster and Portsmouth.

Docherty has already made one addition this month with Dara Costelloe arriving on loan from Burnley.

