EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main

Dundee are closing in on the capture of former St Mirren and Motherwell striker Curtis Main.

The Dark Blues are finalising a deal for the 31-year-old following his departure from Indian club Bengaluru and hope to have him in place to face Kilmarnock this weekend.

Main spent just six months in India, scoring twice in eight appearances, before agreeing a mutual exit on Sunday.

The frontman has scored 25 goals in 147 Premiership appearances for Motherwell, Aberdeen and St Mirren.

Last season he scored nine times as the Buddies finished in sixth spot.

St Mirren and ‘Well were linked with a move for their former man last week.

He will add a real physical presence to Dundee’s attack along with that considerable top-flight experience.

And bolster Tony Docherty’s options up front as he aims to continue his side’s impressive return to the Premiership.

Main’s career has also seen him play for Middlesbrough in the Championship and spend time in League One and Two down south with Darlington, Doncaster and Portsmouth.

Docherty has already made one addition this month with Dara Costelloe arriving on loan from Burnley.