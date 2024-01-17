Survivor of Angus serial rapist Logan Doig reveals she was kept in dark over his arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Survivor of Angus serial rapist Logan Doig reveals she was kept in dark over his arrest

Survivors of Logan Doig appeared before MSPs to discuss changes to how sex crimes should be handled by the justice system

By Alasdair Clark
Jennifer McCann speaking in Holyrood. Image: Scottish Parliament
Jennifer McCann speaking in Holyrood. Image: Scottish Parliament

One of the women attacked by serial Angus rapist Logan Doig has revealed she was never personally told of his arrest.

Jennifer McCann appeared before MSPs in Edinburgh who are probing new legislation intended to improve the justice system victims and witnesses.

Victim-blaming Doig, who attacked five different women between 2015 and 2020, was caged for nine-and-a-half years in 2023.

MSPs on the Criminal Justice Committee heard that victims in rape and sexual assault cases are made to feel like pieces of evidence.

Logan Doig Angus Rapist
Rapist Logan Doig was jailed last year. Image: Police Scotland

Ms McCann explained her traumatic experience alongside Hannah McLaughlan, another woman attacked by Doig, who was said to have carried out his first attack aged 14.

Doig was convicted for attacks on five women in total, four of whom waived their anonymity to plead for a change in how the system operated.

Asked about proposals to provide legal advice to complainants in sex offence cases, Ms McCann said a consistent point of contact was crucial.

‘I am actually still waiting on a phone call’

She said: “In our case I had a different police officer for the four other girls involved. We all had different levels of contact with the [Victim Information and Advice officer].

“We actually relied on each other to let us know what was happening with the case. I am actually still waiting on a phone call to let me know that my rapist has been arrested.

“We’ve now gone through court. He’s been sentenced and I’m still waiting on that phone call.”

The legislation includes controversial proposals for special sexual offences courts and judge-only trials.

Ms McCann told MSPs she was “on the fence” about this idea.

She said: “I sit on the fence, not because I don’t think it’s a good idea but because I’m aware of time constraints.

Victim concerns over bias in judge-only trials

“If you think you have 25 courts and that’s stripped down to two that are specialised, the amount of rapes we see every year, that is quickly going to build up a backlog.”

She also said she had concerns about potential bias in judge only trials.

Ms McCann added: “The benefit to having a jury is that there are different points of views, different opinions, ideas can be explored and discussed.

“I think it should be a specialised jury. It’s not so much that there is a jury, it’s that you’re taking 12 to 15 random members of the public and told them to decide what to do with someone’s life.

Hannah McLaughlan.

“Are they really equipped to decide if you’ve been raped based on how you act in a courtroom over a couple of hours?”

The evidence will be debated by MSPs on the committee who are debating the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill before reporting back to parliament.

Conversation