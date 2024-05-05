Labour candidate in Angus is councillor for city over 500 miles away

A councillor from Canterbury in England has been selected as Labour’s candidate for Angus and Perthshire Glens, it can be revealed.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a Labour councillor for St Stephen’s in Canterbury – over 500 miles from Angus in the South East of England.

But the party has given her its backing to standing for election in the newly formed Westminster constituency.

Currently represented by SNP MP Dave Doogan, the election is expected to be a fight between the nationalists and Conservative candidate Stephen Kerr.

Labour came fourth in the last General Election, securing less than 5% of votes and losing its deposit.

‘Geordie journalist’ stands in Angus

Ms Carr-Ellis describes herself as a “Geordie journalist” who has lived around the UK and abroad.

It is not known whether she intends to live in the constituency during the General Election campaign, or whether she would resign her council role if elected.

A former journalist, she is understood to have lived in Edinburgh in the early 2000’s and worked on The Scotsman and Sunday Herald.

An online biography says Ms Carr-Ellis has an interest in women’s issues and healthcare, and previously ran a Menopause Café to offer support and advice to women.

‘Deeply insulting’

Ms Carr-Ellis did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

SNP MP for Angus, Dave Doogan said: “It’s clear as day that Labour are taking the people of Scotland for granted yet again – so much as that even their own members in Scotland can’t get behind Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit, pro-austerity Labour Party.

“It’s deeply insulting that Labour expect the people of Angus and Perthshire Glens to vote for someone who just last week expressed their excitement at representing a council ward in the South of England for the next three years.

“While voters are desperate to get rid of this cruel Tory government, they are also deeply unimpressed with Keir Starmer’s list of broken promise – people in Scotland know that only the SNP will put them first and make their Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.”

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to giving people across Scotland the chance to kick the Tories out of Downing Street and take on the divided and chaotic SNP.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said the selection shows Scottish Labour are “disinterested” in the area.

He added: “Only a vote for Stephen Kerr and the Scottish Conservatives will keep the SNP out in Angus and Perthshire Glens.

“Any pro-UK votes for other parties will only elect an SNP MP.”