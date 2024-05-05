Labour candidate in Angus is councillor for city over 500 miles away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Labour candidate in Angus is councillor for city over 500 miles away

A Canterbury City Councillor will fight for election as Labour's candidate in Angus and Perthshire Glens.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
The Conservatives said it shows Labour are disinterested in the area. Image: Shutterstock.

A councillor from Canterbury in England has been selected as Labour’s candidate for Angus and Perthshire Glens, it can be revealed.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a Labour councillor for St Stephen’s in Canterbury – over 500 miles from Angus in the South East of England.

But the party has given her its backing to standing for election in the newly formed Westminster constituency.

Currently represented by SNP MP Dave Doogan, the election is expected to be a fight between the nationalists and Conservative candidate Stephen Kerr.

Labour came fourth in the last General Election, securing less than 5% of votes and losing its deposit.

‘Geordie journalist’ stands in Angus

Ms Carr-Ellis describes herself as a “Geordie journalist” who has lived around the UK and abroad.

It is not known whether she intends to live in the constituency during the General Election campaign, or whether she would resign her council role if elected.

A former journalist, she is understood to have lived in Edinburgh in the early 2000’s and worked on The Scotsman and Sunday Herald.

An online biography says Ms Carr-Ellis has an interest in women’s issues and healthcare, and previously ran a Menopause Café to offer support and advice to women.

‘Deeply insulting’

Ms Carr-Ellis did not respond when contacted by The Courier.

SNP MP for Angus, Dave Doogan said: “It’s clear as day that Labour are taking the people of Scotland for granted yet again – so much as that even their own members in Scotland can’t get behind Keir Starmer’s pro-Brexit, pro-austerity Labour Party.

“It’s deeply insulting that Labour expect the people of Angus and Perthshire Glens to vote for someone who just last week expressed their excitement at representing a council ward in the South of England for the next three years.

“While voters are desperate to get rid of this cruel Tory government, they are also deeply unimpressed with Keir Starmer’s list of broken promise – people in Scotland know that only the SNP will put them first and make their Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.”

Angus MP Dave Doogan. Image: Paul Reid

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to giving people across Scotland the chance to kick the Tories out of Downing Street and take on the divided and chaotic SNP.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said the selection shows Scottish Labour are “disinterested” in the area.

He added: “Only a vote for Stephen Kerr and the Scottish Conservatives will keep the SNP out in Angus and Perthshire Glens.

“Any pro-UK votes for other parties will only elect an SNP MP.”

Conversation