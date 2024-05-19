Couple who feared for son’s life at Carseview mental health unit blast progress TWO years after Sturgeon intervened

A couple who feared for their son’s life following “extremely concerning” incidents at a Dundee mental health unit say he remains locked in the same facility despite Nicola Sturgeon pledging to look into his care two years ago.

Ryan Caswell, 21, was first detained at Carseview mental health unit in January 2020 and is currently classed as a delayed discharge.

He has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and a learning disability, and has significant communication issues.

During his four and a half years at Carseview, Ryan has been kept in a learning disability assessment unit – a supposedly temporary setting that those close to his case say is deeply inadequate for his needs.

Unacceptable care

Ryan’s parents, Paul and Irene Caswell, worried for his safety after he endured months of what they described as “unnecessary chronic pain” at Carseview.

They allege he has at times been sedated and restrained instead of being given proper medical treatment.

Two years ago, Nicola Sturgeon – when she was first minister – told MSPs that details of Ryan’s case sounded “unacceptable”.

We can reveal no one from the government has ever contacted the Caswells about Ryan’s case.

Paul, 66, said he believes that is because ministers do not want to know about the reality facing families like his.

He said: “There are too many stories like Ryan’s across Scotland. They are in the wrong place and not being supported.

“It’s not good for him. He can’t live a life there.

“You’re talking about a locked ward. There’s nothing for him to do there. It’s a very bleak outlook for people in that kind of setting.”

Ryan’s parents intervened after learning he was only going on a 30-minute walk once a week on the ward.

They now take him to weekly horse riding and drumming lessons. The couple say it demonstrates how Ryan could flourish in the correct setting.

Care could transform Ryan’s life

Paul added: “If we can get the right support package and get him in the correct setting, that would transform Ryan’s life.

“He’s lived almost a fifth of his life in a mental health ward. That’s a long time for a young lad to be stuck in hospital.

“He hasn’t committed a crime, he has a disability.

“He has endured so much suffering where he is that it would be nice to think there would be some good times ahead for Ryan.”

Ryan’s case was raised by North East MSP Michael Marra at First Minister’s Questions in May 2022.

In February and May last year, Ryan’s care was again raised in parliament during debates on mental health services.

Mr Marra then mentioned the case in a letter to then-social care minister Maree Todd and again during a meeting with her in July that year.

Despite politicians repeatedly calling for Ryan’s situation to be investigated as a matter of urgency, no community placement has yet been found.

‘Precisely nothing has been done’

Mr Marra, a Labour MSP, described Ryan’s ordeal as “heartbreaking”.

He said: “It is clear that Carseview is a deeply inappropriate setting for Ryan, yet years have passed and nothing has changed.

“This has caused unbearable distress for Ryan and his family.

“In the past two years, I have repeatedly raised Ryan’s case with the then-first minister, the minister for mental health and the chief executive of NHS Tayside.

“Precisely nothing has been done. The Scottish Government and the health board must act now to find a suitable place for Ryan.”

What did the government say?

We asked the Scottish Government why no-one has ever been in contact with the Caswells and whether it will now reach out.

We also asked what actions were taken by Nicola Sturgeon and her government after May 2022, and what timeline it would expect for Ryan to be placed in an appropriate care setting.

The government answered none of these questions and ignored a follow-up inquiry.

Maree Todd said she is unable to comment on individual patients but said it is “distressing to hear of the difficulties that Ryan and his family are facing”.

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, which is responsible for finding community placements, and NHS Tayside both said it would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases but they are in regular contact with Ryan’s family.