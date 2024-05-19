Couple who feared for son’s life at Carseview mental health unit blast progress TWO years after Sturgeon intervened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple who feared for son’s life at Carseview mental health unit blast progress TWO years after Sturgeon intervened

Nicola Sturgeon pledged to intervene in Ryan Caswell's case two years ago - but he remains "trapped" in the same Dundee facility.

By Derek Healey
Paul and Irene Caswell. Image: DC Thomson
Paul and Irene Caswell. Image: DC Thomson

A couple who feared for their son’s life following “extremely concerning” incidents at a Dundee mental health unit say he remains locked in the same facility despite Nicola Sturgeon pledging to look into his care two years ago.

Ryan Caswell, 21, was first detained at Carseview mental health unit in January 2020 and is currently classed as a delayed discharge.

He has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and a learning disability, and has significant communication issues.

During his four and a half years at Carseview, Ryan has been kept in a learning disability assessment unit – a supposedly temporary setting that those close to his case say is deeply inadequate for his needs.

Unacceptable care

Ryan’s parents, Paul and Irene Caswell, worried for his safety after he endured months of what they described as “unnecessary chronic pain” at Carseview.

They allege he has at times been sedated and restrained instead of being given proper medical treatment.

Two years ago, Nicola Sturgeon – when she was first minister – told MSPs that details of Ryan’s case sounded “unacceptable”.

We can reveal no one from the government has ever contacted the Caswells about Ryan’s case.

Paul, 66, said he believes that is because ministers do not want to know about the reality facing families like his.

He said: “There are too many stories like Ryan’s across Scotland. They are in the wrong place and not being supported.

“It’s not good for him. He can’t live a life there.

Ryan Caswell with dad, Paul. Image: Supplied.

“You’re talking about a locked ward. There’s nothing for him to do there. It’s a very bleak outlook for people in that kind of setting.”

Ryan’s parents intervened after learning he was only going on a 30-minute walk once a week on the ward.

They now take him to weekly horse riding and drumming lessons. The couple say it demonstrates how Ryan could flourish in the correct setting.

Ryan goes horse riding away from Carseview. Image: Supplied

Care could transform Ryan’s life

Paul added: “If we can get the right support package and get him in the correct setting, that would transform Ryan’s life.

“He’s lived almost a fifth of his life in a mental health ward. That’s a long time for a young lad to be stuck in hospital.

“He hasn’t committed a crime, he has a disability.

“He has endured so much suffering where he is that it would be nice to think there would be some good times ahead for Ryan.”

Ryan Caswell with mum Irene. Image: Supplied

Ryan’s case was raised by North East MSP Michael Marra at First Minister’s Questions in May 2022.

In February and May last year, Ryan’s care was again raised in parliament during debates on mental health services.

Mr Marra then mentioned the case in a letter to then-social care minister Maree Todd and again during a meeting with her in July that year.

Despite politicians repeatedly calling for Ryan’s situation to be investigated as a matter of urgency, no community placement has yet been found.

‘Precisely nothing has been done’

Mr Marra, a Labour MSP, described Ryan’s ordeal as “heartbreaking”.

He said: “It is clear that Carseview is a deeply inappropriate setting for Ryan, yet years have passed and nothing has changed.

“This has caused unbearable distress for Ryan and his family.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: Supplied

“In the past two years, I have repeatedly raised Ryan’s case with the then-first minister, the minister for mental health and the chief executive of NHS Tayside.

“Precisely nothing has been done. The Scottish Government and the health board must act now to find a suitable place for Ryan.”

What did the government say?

We asked the Scottish Government why no-one has ever been in contact with the Caswells and whether it will now reach out.

We also asked what actions were taken by Nicola Sturgeon and her government after May 2022, and what timeline it would expect for Ryan to be placed in an appropriate care setting.

The government answered none of these questions and ignored a follow-up inquiry.

Maree Todd said she is unable to comment on individual patients but said it is “distressing to hear of the difficulties that Ryan and his family are facing”.

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership, which is responsible for finding community placements, and NHS Tayside both said it would be inappropriate to comment on individual cases but they are in regular contact with Ryan’s family.

Conversation