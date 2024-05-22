Dundee paedophile took sick selfie with young child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee paedophile took sick selfie with young child

John Milne is now on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced next month.

By Ross Gardiner
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Selfie sex offender John Mine.

A Dundee paedophile was caught with a sick selfie taken while a child was nearby.

John Milne, 28, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit sexual offending.

He was found to have a photograph of himself perched on a sofa holding his erect penis while a very young child was on the other end of the couch.

Milne was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be sentenced next month.

Sick stash

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford explained police were made aware of intelligence relating to child abuse material being stored on devices at Milne’s home.

During an early morning raid, they found him at home with his father and seized two iPhones.

Milne told his dad he knew why the police were there.

Sick files were uncovered by police who carried out a forensic analysis of Milne’s devices.

They found vile images and videos, mostly of boys, aged from newborns to 11-year-olds.

His twisted clips had a total run-time of two hours and 16 minutes.

On the second phone, police found a folder containing more filth including the image of Milne on a sofa exposing himself, with a child nearby playing computer games.

There was also evidence of a five-second video clip of the child, naked from the waist down, playing a games console.

Later, another of Milne’s phones was taken in for analysis and more sick files were found

Brain injury

Milne admitted taking or making and possessing abuse material between October 2017 and February 2021.

He also admitted that in 2017 or 2018, he engaged in sexual activity in the presence of a young child – aged four or five – by taking a lewd photograph of himself in their presence.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said: “Mr Milne does have his difficulties, he is easily confused.

“Mr Milne had a brain injury on September 20 2016.

“This case has had a protracted history due to the mental health issues of the accused.”

Created ‘marketplace for sinister people’

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentencing until June 20 for reports.

He said: “It’s often thought that the possession of these types of images are victimless and these people in the videos and photos are not real people.

“That would be wrong.

“By downloading them and possessing them, you create a marketplace for these sinister people who exploit children by creating these images in the first place.

“I accept that you’re vulnerable. These charges are serious and the court is considering imposing imprisonment.

“The court will have to be persuaded that there is something other than custody.”

