Tony Watt backs ‘top manager’ Jim Goodwin to get Dundee United in Premiership shape

Dundee United’s impressive, first-time return to the Scottish Premiership has shown the true side of Jim Goodwin’s managerial ability, according to Tony Watt.

The Terrors star insists that Goodwin was not to blame for their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Irishman was appointed to the Tannadice hot seat in February last year, just two months after leaving Aberdeen under a cloud.

Two poor results in the capital and a shock cup exit to Darvel ended Goodwin’s time at Pittodrie after less than a year in charge.

However, Watt insists Goodwin left the North East club in a better state than he found it.

Goodwin then took up the reins at Dundee United only to suffer relegation before putting his stamp on the club and instantly returning to the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin will ‘keep improving’ Dundee United

“The gaffer went into Aberdeen and left them in a better place,” said Watt. “They were not going well and when he took them over it was a hard task.

“He had a few bad results but look at the players he signed for them.

“When he came to us he picked up an even harder task but there was no blood on his hands.

“He wasn’t to blame for Dundee United being relegated, not a bit of it.

“You’ve seen what he’s all about this season and he’ll keep improving this team, no doubt about it.”

United returned to the Premiership at the first time of asking with a 75-point haul, a mean attack and a stingy defence.

There was a lull in results and performances mid-season that agitated the Tannadice support due to the proximity of title rivals Raith Rovers.

But Goodwin’s side never lost two consecutive matches, even during that more difficult spell, and kept Ian Murray’s men at arm’s length during the run-in.

Tony Watt hails ‘top manager’

“Some people got frustrated during the season because of how positive he stayed when we had a few bad results,” continued Watt.

“But that helped us as a team, we knew he had our back and then it was up to us to do it for him.

“When we were down after Dunfermline we were even asking, ‘Why is he being so upbeat and positive?’

“But that helped us out, he was proved right because we had enough to bounce back from it and get the job done.

“He’s a top manager.”