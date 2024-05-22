Tony Watt backs ‘top manager’ Jim Goodwin to get Dundee United in Premiership shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt backs ‘top manager’ Jim Goodwin to get Dundee United in Premiership shape

The Tangerines forward said his boss has shown what he is capable of after guiding United back to the top flight.

By Craig Cairns
Tony Watt praised the impact of Jim Goodwin at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Tony Watt praised the impact of Jim Goodwin at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Dundee United’s impressive, first-time return to the Scottish Premiership has shown the true side of Jim Goodwin’s managerial ability, according to Tony Watt.

The Terrors star insists that Goodwin was not to blame for their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Irishman was appointed to the Tannadice hot seat in February last year, just two months after leaving Aberdeen under a cloud.

Two poor results in the capital and a shock cup exit to Darvel ended Goodwin’s time at Pittodrie after less than a year in charge.

However, Watt insists Goodwin left the North East club in a better state than he found it.

Jim Goodwin left Aberdeen after less than a year in charge. Image: SNS.

Goodwin then took up the reins at Dundee United only to suffer relegation before putting his stamp on the club and instantly returning to the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin will ‘keep improving’ Dundee United

“The gaffer went into Aberdeen and left them in a better place,” said Watt. “They were not going well and when he took them over it was a hard task.

“He had a few bad results but look at the players he signed for them.

“When he came to us he picked up an even harder task but there was no blood on his hands.

“He wasn’t to blame for Dundee United being relegated, not a bit of it.

“You’ve seen what he’s all about this season and he’ll keep improving this team, no doubt about it.”

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Job done: Jim Goodwin poses with his prize for guiding Dundee United back to the big time. Image: SNS.

United returned to the Premiership at the first time of asking with a 75-point haul, a mean attack and a stingy defence.

There was a lull in results and performances mid-season that agitated the Tannadice support due to the proximity of title rivals Raith Rovers.

But Goodwin’s side never lost two consecutive matches, even during that more difficult spell, and kept Ian Murray’s men at arm’s length during the run-in.

Tony Watt hails ‘top manager’

“Some people got frustrated during the season because of how positive he stayed when we had a few bad results,” continued Watt.

“But that helped us as a team, we knew he had our back and then it was up to us to do it for him.

Jim Goodwin and Tony Watt embrace after winning the Scottish Championship with Dundee United. Image: SNS.

When we were down after Dunfermline we were even asking, ‘Why is he being so upbeat and positive?’

“But that helped us out, he was proved right because we had enough to bounce back from it and get the job done.

“He’s a top manager.”

