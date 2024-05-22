‘Final insult’: Rishi Sunak calls election in first week of school holidays across Tayside and Fife

Rishi Sunak has disrupted family holiday plans and turned the July 4 election into a rush for postal votes.

The date is in the middle of the first week of the Scottish school holidays, but during term time in England.

Politicians were quick to point out the date clash when the prime minister named the date in a rain-soaked announcement outside Downing Street on Wednesday at 5pm.

First Minister John Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North, said: “This is perhaps the latest act of disrespect from a Conservative Government to call an election during the Scottish school holidays.

“There will be schools in Scotland on holiday by the time polling day comes and that will not have been given a moment’s thought by the Tory election planners. It shows the contempt the Tories have for Scotland.”

Perthshire MP Pete Wishart wrote: “A Scottish school summer holiday election is the final insult this Tory Government can impose on Scotland.”

He added that they will “not care a jot”.

Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael said: “It is not the best date for Scottish parents as the school holidays will be under way by then but that was obviously not a consideration for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.”

He encouraged people to sort out their postal votes as soon as possible.

Alba MP Neale Hanvey, contesting Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy at the election, said: “Sums up a Westminster government clueless to the goings on in Scotland.

“There would need to be a massive postal vote drive as last year more than half of Scots took a summer holiday outwith the UK. Many of them will not be at home to vote on polling day.”

However, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he’s ready for the vote, singling out the SNP as opponents.

“The Scottish Conservatives are ready to take the fight to the SNP and beat the nationalists in crucial seats up and down Scotland,” he said.

When are schools on holiday in Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross, Stirling, and Fife?

Stirling Council schools are off from Monday July 1, according to the authority’s website.

In Dundee, schools are off from Friday June 28.

Children are off in Angus from Thursday June 27.

In Fife, the holiday is listed as started from Monday July 1.

And in Perth and Kinross, term ends on Thursday June 27.

Register for a postal vote on the UK Government site here.