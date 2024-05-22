Collapse of tree forces temporary closure of A9 at Ballinluig

The A9 was closed in both directions after a tree collapsed at Ballinluig.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7pm on Wednesday.

Motorists were urged to use alternative routes as emergency services removed the debris from the road.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road reopened a short while later.

Elsewhere the A937 was blocked between Hillside and Marykrik due to a fallen tree.

Disruption on the roads comes after a 30-hour heavy rain weather warning was issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The yellow alert was in place from noon on Wednesday until Thursday at 6pm.

Some places could see 60-80mm of rain while there is a slim chance of 100mm.