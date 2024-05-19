Montrose dad of ‘murdered’ man vows to continue fight for justice at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose dad of ‘murdered’ man vows to continue fight for justice at Holyrood

Davy Cornock, whose son died in suspicious circumstances in Thailand, is seeking protections for Scots abroad.

By Derek Healey
Davy Cornock at home in Ferryden. Image: DC Thomson
A Montrose dad seeking justice for his son, who he believes was murdered in Thailand, has vowed to keep on fighting despite almost being pushed to the brink while trying to secure protections for Scots living abroad.

Davy Cornock and his wife Margaret have been left without answers after their 37-year-old son David died in mysterious circumstances in May 2019.

David’s body was found in his own home but it was eight days before a post-mortem examination was done and, by this time, the cause of death could not be established.

Davy Cornock (left) with son David on his last home visit to Scotland. Image: Supplied

Davy says an “extremely unconvincing” report was published by Thai police but he remains convinced his son was murdered – a claim backed by private investigations.

Now he is pushing the Scottish Government to close a legal loophole that means no fatal accident inquiries into the deaths of Scots abroad have been carried out since controversial legislation came into force in 2016.

What is the problem?

The Fatal Accidents and Sudden Deaths Act was designed so the Lord Advocate can call for investigations to be carried out.

However, it has been revealed the definition of residency used by the Scottish justice system has stopped that from happening and denied families closure.

Davy hopes a petition brought to the Scottish Parliament this week will lead to Scotland being brought in line with the rest of the UK.

He has been working with politicians such as the SNP’s Dave Doogan and Labour MSP Michael Marra to highlight the issue.

But the 63-year-old believes Humza Yousaf and other leading figures have questions to answer over why they did not act when the problem first came to light.

Speaking exclusively to us, he revealed the huge personal cost the fight has had on his life – but vowed to keep on going.

Davy said: “It feels like the system is designed to break you or ruin you financially. It’s taken a huge toll on our family and David’s family.

“I’m quite strong emotionally and physically but we took really bad Covid and I lost my job trying to keep David’s family afloat in Brazil.

Davy Cornock and wife Margaret. Image: DC Thomson

“I’ll be honest, I even thought of killing myself a few times. I’m a very rational person but there were times I got out of bed and thought I just can’t do this anymore.

“It’s like battering your head against a brick wall. Particularly when you’re in bad health and you feel like you might not be able to see this fight through.

“We’ve spent about £30,000. I’ve taken money out of my pension and I’ll need to keep working for longer to keep this going.

“None of that should have had to happen but instead of sorting it out, they’ve just buried their heads in the sand.”

Former FM promised to intervene

Hundreds of Scots are believed to have died overseas since 2016 so politicians have asked how it can be right that no inquiries have taken place.

In February, Humza Yousaf – who was first minister at the time and also the justice secretary when David died – agreed the residency definition was the issue and promised to look again at the legislation.

Michael Marra, who brought the petition to Parliament on behalf of Davy, said: “The government know that there is a significant problem with the 2016 laws.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra.

“They do not work and Ministers have admitted this is the case. The fact that there have been zero FAIs for Scots who have died abroad is cast iron proof.

“Despite promises to me in the Parliament chamber from Humza Yousaf, his government has failed to take any action.

“The new first minister should step forward and deal with the mistakes of the government he has been at the heart of for 17 years.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

