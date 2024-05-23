John Swinney forced NINE times to defend Michael Matheson iPad expense scandal at SNP election launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney forced NINE times to defend Michael Matheson iPad expense scandal at SNP election launch

The Perthshire MSP tried to kick-start the campaign hours after Mr Matheson was told he faces a 27-day suspension and a financial penalty.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney was repeatedly forced to defend Michael Matheson. Image: PA.
John Swinney was asked to defend under-fire Michael Matheson NINE times in 10 minutes as the SNP’s campaign launch was overshadowed by the iPad roaming bill scandal.

The Perthshire MSP’s spent much of the launch in Edinburgh explaining why he opposes the former health secretary’s suspension.

Earlier on Thursday, a Holyrood committee recommended Mr Matheson is barred from Holyrood for 27 days and has his pay docked.

The Falkirk MSP racked up £11,000 on a parliamentary iPad while his sons watched football during a family holiday in Morocco and tried to charge it to the taxpayer.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney stunned rival MSPs by claiming the investigation had been “prejudiced”.

Former SNP health secretary Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.

He tried to turn the tables on Tory MSP Annie Wells, who had publicly criticised Mr Matheson’s excuses for the iPad bill.

Mr Swinney claimed parliament could be brought into “disrepute” if his SNP colleague and “friend” is given a lengthy ban.

Just hours later Mr Swinney tried to shift the focus onto independence and getting rid of the Tories in a last-minute press conference just one mile from Holyrood.

But he found himself bombarded with a series of questions from nine different journalists for backing Mr Matheson.

The first minister – just weeks into the job – refused to be drawn on whether Mr Matheson should be allowed to stay on as an MSP.

Mr Swinney at the SNP campaign launch. Image: PA.

He described the veteran former SNP minister as a “good man who made mistakes”.

Mr Swinney said: “Parliament’s got to make sure it does things the proper way.

“I simply set out to parliament the risks that I thought parliament was taking.”

The campaign event, hosted in an Edinburgh hotel, was quickly put together with Mr Swinney frantically racing through questions.

Rishi Sunak announced the election date in the pouring rain. Image: Shutterstock.

Rishi Sunak announced the election on Wednesday afternoon during a torrential downpour outside 10 Downing Street.

The Tory leader then embarked on a whistlestop tour of the UK as he tries to claw back Sir Keir Starmer’s polling advantage.

Polling in Scotland has indicated Labour could make sweeping gains from the SNP on July 4 when voters go to the polls.

Swathes of the country – including key seats in Fife – could go red again after years of the nationalists dominating.

But Mr Swinney denied it had been a chaotic start to the campaign for his party in an attempt to maintain an upbeat mood.

“I think it’s been a great day,” he said.

“It’s got off to a great start.”

