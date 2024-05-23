Dunfermline No.2 Dave Mackay hails permanent signing of ex-St Johnstone team-mate Chris Kane

Dave Mackay is convinced Dunfermline are getting Chris Kane in the prime of his career.

Kane has penned a two-year deal to join the Pars after almost 15 years with St Johnstone.

He was a team-mate of Mackay’s at McDiarmid Park and the pair were initially reunited when Kane joined Dunfermline on loan in February.

After a recent history of injury troubles, the striker impressed at East End Park and netted five goals in ten outings for the Fifers.

And, after turning the loan into a permanent switch, Mackay is confident the 29-year-old will prove a ‘leader’ for the Pars, both on and off the pitch.

He said: “We’re delighted to get Chris back to Dunfermline permanently.

“I played with him, so you still look back at some of these [players] and think they’re kids.

‘A good age’

“But he’s coming into probably the prime of his career now.

“He’s at a good age, he’s experienced, he should be coming in here as one of the leaders, one of the experienced ones.

“He can help the younger guys as well and I’m sure he will.

“It was only three years ago they won the double with St Johnstone. He was a massive part of that as well.

“And then he was obviously hindered with a knee injury, which kept him out for a long time.

“He’s shown that he’s over that now. He never had any issues at all with his knee when he was here.

“I’m sure we’ll get a really good two years out of him here.”

Kane has never been seen as a prolific striker in his time with St Johnstone.

‘Huge asset’

His other attributes – his energy, selfless running and ability to link the play – were firmly to the fore during his ten games with Dunfermline on loan.

But he also proved he still has an eye for goal by finding the net five times for the Pars.

Mackay added: “I think we saw in the short spell that he was here that he can be a huge asset at this level.

“He’s played most of his career in the Premiership and he’s done well in a different role in a good St Johnstone team that was normally a team that was solid defensively.

“They didn’t concede many goals, didn’t score many goals, but he had a role to play in that team.

“I think coming here, or playing at this level, he can show a different side to his game, and he can add goals.

“He had a record of one [goal] in two [games] in the spell that he was here.

“So, if he can replicate that over a season, then we’ll be in a good position.”