Dunfermline No.2 Dave Mackay hails permanent signing of ex-St Johnstone team-mate Chris Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline No.2 Dave Mackay hails permanent signing of ex-St Johnstone team-mate Chris Kane

Mackay believes his former team-mate can be a 'leader' for the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline assistant-manager Dave Mackay shakes hands with Chris Kane.
Assistant-manager Dave Mackay (left) welcomes Chris Kane to Dunfermline on a permanent deal. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dave Mackay is convinced Dunfermline are getting Chris Kane in the prime of his career.

Kane has penned a two-year deal to join the Pars after almost 15 years with St Johnstone.

He was a team-mate of Mackay’s at McDiarmid Park and the pair were initially reunited when Kane joined Dunfermline on loan in February.

Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane has signed a permanent deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

After a recent history of injury troubles, the striker impressed at East End Park and netted five goals in ten outings for the Fifers.

And, after turning the loan into a permanent switch, Mackay is confident the 29-year-old will prove a ‘leader’ for the Pars, both on and off the pitch.

He said: “We’re delighted to get Chris back to Dunfermline permanently.

“I played with him, so you still look back at some of these [players] and think they’re kids.

‘A good age’

“But he’s coming into probably the prime of his career now.

“He’s at a good age, he’s experienced, he should be coming in here as one of the leaders, one of the experienced ones.

“He can help the younger guys as well and I’m sure he will.

“It was only three years ago they won the double with St Johnstone. He was a massive part of that as well.

Chris Kane nets for Dunfermline with a penalty.
Chris Kane scores a penalty for Dunfermline in their 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle in April. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“And then he was obviously hindered with a knee injury, which kept him out for a long time.

“He’s shown that he’s over that now. He never had any issues at all with his knee when he was here.

“I’m sure we’ll get a really good two years out of him here.”

Kane has never been seen as a prolific striker in his time with St Johnstone.

‘Huge asset’

His other attributes – his energy, selfless running and ability to link the play – were firmly to the fore during his ten games with Dunfermline on loan.

But he also proved he still has an eye for goal by finding the net five times for the Pars.

Mackay added: “I think we saw in the short spell that he was here that he can be a huge asset at this level.

“He’s played most of his career in the Premiership and he’s done well in a different role in a good St Johnstone team that was normally a team that was solid defensively.

Ali McCann and Chris Kane with the trophy after St Johnstone's League Cup win in 2021.
Chris Kane (right) with Ali McCann after St Johnstone’s League Cup win in 2021. Image: SNS.

“They didn’t concede many goals, didn’t score many goals, but he had a role to play in that team.

“I think coming here, or playing at this level, he can show a different side to his game, and he can add goals.

“He had a record of one [goal] in two [games] in the spell that he was here.

“So, if he can replicate that over a season, then we’ll be in a good position.”

More from Football

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards stretches his arms during a warm-up.
Dunfermline reject six-figure bid for Josh Edwards from English League One side
Dundee managing director John Nelms on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee appeal huge SPFL fine over Dens Park pitch postponements
(L to R) Dundee's Lyall Cameron, Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham and Jack Newman, and Josh Mulligan of the Dark Blues are all in the latest Scotland under-21 squad. Images: SNS
Dundee duo, Dundee United pair and potential summer Dark Blues target in Scotland under-21…
Dave Richards spent the season on loan with St Johnstone.
Dundee United set to sign St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper Dave Richards
Lawrence Shankland, pictured after receiving his first Scotland call while a United player in the Championship
Lawrence Shankland at Dundee United: Inside story of how two years at Tannadice helped…
Kevin Dabrowski is mobbed by Raith Rovers supporters following the play-off semi-final victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Stuart Wallace / Shutterstock.
Kevin Dabrowski reveals inspirational role of ex-PM Gordon Brown in Raith Rovers' Premiership push
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates with his players after reaching the top six. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty feels ‘responsibility’ to young squad as Dundee boss praises ‘instrumental’ Gordon Strachan
Dundee United WFC striker Morgan Steedman.
Morgan Steedman on stick from Kirkcaldy kids, St Johnstone connection and Dundee United D-Day
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers join forces to hit back at proposals to ban plastic pitches in…
Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane explains Dunfermline move as striker pens 2-year-deal with Pars after St Johnstone…