Hundreds of bikes in ride-out tribute to Dunfermline man, 20, who died in car crash

Hundreds of bikers have taken part in a ride-out in memory of a Dunfermline man who died in a car crash.

The funeral of Gareth Hempseed, 20, took place on Thursday.

He died after a collision in Linlithgow in April.

Gareth was a keen motorcyclist, and as part of his funeral, hundreds took part in a ride-out to Dunfermline Crematorium on Thursday afternoon – taking in several towns and villages on the way.

In a tribute to her son after his death, mum Suzanne Kinloch said: “Gareth knew lots of people within the biking community and was a friend to many.

“He was a member of the Hub 71 bikers club and cafe in Glenrothes where he was well known and respected.”

She also described Gareth as her “beautiful and free-spirited boy”.

With the permission of Gareth’s family, DC Thomson photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the moment bikers took part in their tribute.