Fife Hundreds of bikes in ride-out tribute to Dunfermline man, 20, who died in car crash Gareth Hempseed was said to be a "friend to many" in the biking community. The funeral cortege for Gareth Hempseed was followed by more than 300 motorbikes from his local bike club Hub 71. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Lindsey Hamilton May 23 2024, 5:01pm Hundreds of bikers have taken part in a ride-out in memory of a Dunfermline man who died in a car crash. The funeral of Gareth Hempseed, 20, took place on Thursday. He died after a collision in Linlithgow in April. Gareth was a keen motorcyclist, and as part of his funeral, hundreds took part in a ride-out to Dunfermline Crematorium on Thursday afternoon – taking in several towns and villages on the way. In a tribute to her son after his death, mum Suzanne Kinloch said: "Gareth knew lots of people within the biking community and was a friend to many. "He was a member of the Hub 71 bikers club and cafe in Glenrothes where he was well known and respected." She also described Gareth as her "beautiful and free-spirited boy". With the permission of Gareth's family, DC Thomson photographer Kenny Smith was there to capture the moment bikers took part in their tribute.
