Home News Dundee

First look at Dundee 2024 art degree show as students showcase talents

The show will open on Saturday and will run until Sunday June 2.

Step into the creative minds of DJCAD’s talented undergrads at this year’s Degree Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step into the creative minds of DJCAD’s talented undergrads at this year’s Degree Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at the annual Duncan of Jordanstone degree show.

The 2024 edition of the popular exhibition will see work from over 400 graduating students go on display at the art and design college.

It will feature innovative and inspiring work from everything in textiles, sculpture, product design, to illustration, jewellery and architecture.

The show is free to attend and will be open to the public from Saturday and will run until Sunday June 2.

And The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the doors open at the weekend.

Kyle Angel Leeson, with their piece ‘Nothing Changes Overnight’.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Work on display in the Fine Art section with hanging hand made fish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Georgia Dunn, an Interdisaplinary Artist with her piece, the ‘Wheel of Despair.’ Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Teardrop beads by Imogen Moran in jewelry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jewelry design work. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Metal Spinner Caitlin Davidson with her work which is an exploration of vibration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Samuel Davies, Visual artist and graphic designer with his work Vertical Accent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Textile artist Anna Stark, with her collection ‘Otthon’ which means ‘home there’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Anna Rae explores relationships between mental health, light and colour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Claire Tytler, a portrait painter with her work ‘Rooted in Emotion’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carrietta Doherty, a mixed media artist with a series on stages of grief. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Heather Russell, a mixed media artist with her piece, ‘Your Magesty’. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Fine Art section. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pushing artistic boundaries and redefining design – the DJCAD Degree Show is a feast for the eyes! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
