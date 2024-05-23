First look at Dundee 2024 art degree show as students showcase talents

Hundreds of Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at the annual Duncan of Jordanstone degree show.

The 2024 edition of the popular exhibition will see work from over 400 graduating students go on display at the art and design college.

It will feature innovative and inspiring work from everything in textiles, sculpture, product design, to illustration, jewellery and architecture.

The show is free to attend and will be open to the public from Saturday and will run until Sunday June 2.

And The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the doors open at the weekend.