Dundee First look at Dundee 2024 art degree show as students showcase talents The show will open on Saturday and will run until Sunday June 2. Step into the creative minds of DJCAD's talented undergrads at this year's Degree Show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Laura Devlin & Katherine Ferries May 23 2024, 6:26pm May 23 2024, 6:26pm Hundreds of Dundee students are showcasing their artistic talents at the annual Duncan of Jordanstone degree show. The 2024 edition of the popular exhibition will see work from over 400 graduating students go on display at the art and design college. It will feature innovative and inspiring work from everything in textiles, sculpture, product design, to illustration, jewellery and architecture. The show is free to attend and will be open to the public from Saturday and will run until Sunday June 2. And The Courier has been given a sneak peak of the degree show before the doors open at the weekend. Kyle Angel Leeson, with their piece 'Nothing Changes Overnight'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Work on display in the Fine Art section with hanging hand made fish. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Georgia Dunn, an Interdisaplinary Artist with her piece, the 'Wheel of Despair.' Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Teardrop beads by Imogen Moran in jewelry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Jewelry design work. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Metal Spinner Caitlin Davidson with her work which is an exploration of vibration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Samuel Davies, Visual artist and graphic designer with his work Vertical Accent. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Textile artist Anna Stark, with her collection 'Otthon' which means 'home there'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Anna Rae explores relationships between mental health, light and colour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Claire Tytler, a portrait painter with her work 'Rooted in Emotion'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Carrietta Doherty, a mixed media artist with a series on stages of grief. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Heather Russell, a mixed media artist with her piece, 'Your Magesty'. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Fine Art section. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Pushing artistic boundaries and redefining design – the DJCAD Degree Show is a feast for the eyes! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Heather Russell, a mixed media artist with her piece, 'Your Magesty' Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
