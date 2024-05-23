Multiple police and ambulance crews on scene of crash in Perth city centre

Multiple police and ambulance crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Perth city centre.

The collision happened at the junction of New Row and County Place just after 5pm on Thursday.

Three ambulances and three police vehicles were present.

Traffic was disrupted with queues in both directions

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.05pm on Thursday, 23 May, 2024 officers were called to a two-vehicle collision at County Place, Perth.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

