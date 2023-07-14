Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity

The five women whose "remarkable bravery" led to serial rapist Logan Doig's conviction have broken their silence.

By Jamie Buchan
Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see their attacker sentenced.
Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see their attacker sentenced.

The survivors of serial rapist Logan Doig have issued a plea for justice reform, to help other victims of rape and sexual assault “feel less alone”.

Doig, 23, was this week jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being convicted of harrowing attacks on five women between 2015 and 2020.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how he blamed his victims and refused to take responsibility for his sexual crimes.

Now the women whose “remarkable bravery” led to Doig’s conviction have broken their silence.

In an unprecedented step, all five survivors have waived their right to anonymity to call for a wider debate over the “gruelling” criminal process and “turn their pain into power”.

Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see their attacker sentenced.

In a statement to The Courier, Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Jennifer McCann, Holly Prowse and Gabby Mulgrew said: “Two-and-a-half years ago we reported our abuser as victims. Today we stand in solidarity as survivors.”

Plea for fairer system

They said: “We no longer wish to speak of the individual responsible or the crimes that led to his conviction.

“We want to advocate for change and turn our pain into power.

“Hopefully, our experience can help others. A call for change has to be addressed in the way survivors are treated throughout the process that lead to conviction.

“From reporting to taking the stand and facing your abuser, things are not handled adequately nor are you treated fairly.

“It’s a very grey area and needs to be opened up to the public about the reality survivors face.”

Logan Doig. Image: Police Scotland

The statement continues: “Our abuser is in jail for nine-and-a-half years – a shortened sentence.

“Had he been over 25 it would have been longer, however due to guidelines on young offenders this was the sentence given.

“His sentence does not take away our pain, nor does it ease it.

“We feel grateful to be listened to and believed. However, most rape cases don’t make it to court, let alone a conviction.

“We hope with our experiences we can collectively call for change, and help other survivors feel less alone and scared through this gruelling process.”

Sentencing guidelines

First offender Doig, from Kirriemuir, committed all the offences while he was aged between 15 and 21, Glasgow High Court was told.

Two of his victims were teenagers at the time. The attacks took place at locations in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Serial rapist Logan Doig.

He was found guilty by a jury of 12 separate offences including five rape charges.

Rugby player Doig was given a 12-and-a-half-year extended sentence which includes nine-and-a-half behind bars.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Judge Lord Clark stated that he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Craig Hamilton
'Dangerous' Fife paedophile who asked girl, 11, to marry him gets jail warning for…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Kevin Flaherty, Perth sex offender Picture shows; Kevin Flaherty, Perth sex offender. .. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Perthshire NHS worker who tried to arrange child sex abuse online is jailed
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Stealing, not dealing
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Leanne Dickson. Arbroath. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Arbroath shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco worker with needle
Jackson Martin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Match ban for violent Rangers fan caught with blue flare at McDiarmid Park
Oliver Bond, also known as Lucas Cole, went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fife sex attacker spared jail for molesting teen while he slept in Kinross-shire
Richard Kennedy injured a child and abused a woman.
Man who fractured tot's bones playing 'airplanes' banned from Kirriemuir for seven years
Kevin Bell said he immediately deleted the child abuse videos.
Kirkcaldy pervert found guilty of keeping child abuse videos on home computer
Courier - News - Jamie Buchan - Accused Steven Rose at Court - CR0039679 - Perth - Picture Shows: Steven Rose (43) emerging from Perth Sheriff court with a female (check if named with Jamie Buchan) - Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Jail for controlling Perthshire techno DJ who left ex-partner living in fear
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Pitchfork panic