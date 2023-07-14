Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity

The survivors of serial rapist Logan Doig have issued a plea for justice reform, to help other victims of rape and sexual assault “feel less alone”.

Doig, 23, was this week jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being convicted of harrowing attacks on five women between 2015 and 2020.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how he blamed his victims and refused to take responsibility for his sexual crimes.

Now the women whose “remarkable bravery” led to Doig’s conviction have broken their silence.

In an unprecedented step, all five survivors have waived their right to anonymity to call for a wider debate over the “gruelling” criminal process and “turn their pain into power”.

In a statement to The Courier, Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Jennifer McCann, Holly Prowse and Gabby Mulgrew said: “Two-and-a-half years ago we reported our abuser as victims. Today we stand in solidarity as survivors.”

Plea for fairer system

They said: “We no longer wish to speak of the individual responsible or the crimes that led to his conviction.

“We want to advocate for change and turn our pain into power.

“Hopefully, our experience can help others. A call for change has to be addressed in the way survivors are treated throughout the process that lead to conviction.

“From reporting to taking the stand and facing your abuser, things are not handled adequately nor are you treated fairly.

“It’s a very grey area and needs to be opened up to the public about the reality survivors face.”

The statement continues: “Our abuser is in jail for nine-and-a-half years – a shortened sentence.

“Had he been over 25 it would have been longer, however due to guidelines on young offenders this was the sentence given.

“His sentence does not take away our pain, nor does it ease it.

“We feel grateful to be listened to and believed. However, most rape cases don’t make it to court, let alone a conviction.

“We hope with our experiences we can collectively call for change, and help other survivors feel less alone and scared through this gruelling process.”

Sentencing guidelines

First offender Doig, from Kirriemuir, committed all the offences while he was aged between 15 and 21, Glasgow High Court was told.

Two of his victims were teenagers at the time. The attacks took place at locations in Kirriemuir, Forfar, Dundee and Edinburgh.

He was found guilty by a jury of 12 separate offences including five rape charges.

Rugby player Doig was given a 12-and-a-half-year extended sentence which includes nine-and-a-half behind bars.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Judge Lord Clark stated that he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

