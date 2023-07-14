Inspiral Carpets: This Is How It Feels to be touring again for Clint Boon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Inspiral Carpets: This Is How It Feels to be touring again for Clint Boon

Alongside The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays, Inspiral Carpets popularised the late ’80s/early ’90s Madchester feel-good vibe, going on to outlast many of their contemporaries.

By Chris Mugan
Inspiral Carpets. Picture: Ian Rook.
Inspiral Carpets. Picture: Ian Rook.

When their drummer passed away suddenly in 2016, that seemed to be the end for Manchester’s much-loved musical underdogs.

Yet the unexpected and tragic death of Craig Gill, aged 44, shocked bandmates and fans alike – he had stuck with the group as they rose from indie dives to regular Top Of The Pops appearances. Now, though, the Inspirals have reformed, sounding better than ever and packing out venues across the country.

Clint Boon at the keyboards. Picture: Ian Rook.

Calling in from north-west England ahead of festival slots and a handful of indoor shows, including Dunfermline, founding member and keyboardist Clint Boon says his band have been blown away by the support shown to his rejuvenated outfit.

Feeding off the crowd

“It’s far better than any of us expected, we’re feeding off the crowd,” he admits.

“Obviously you have an expectation, but we hadn’t played for seven and a half years – we had a lot of catching up to do.

“But, to be honest, the reception has been like nothing we’ve had before. It’s like the audiences thought we were finished and everyone’s elated that we’re back. Three months in, I’m buzzing and can’t wait for the next gig.”

The band in action. Picture: Ian Rook.

Formed in Oldham, Greater Manchester, during the mid-’80s, Inspiral Carpets started out reviving the ’60s garage-rock sound via Clint’s distinctive wheezy organ.

Baggy scene

Swept up in the baggy scene, the group were originally seen as jokers in the genre’s pack, with their comical bowl-cuts and psychedelic cow logo, as seen on their once-controversial T-shirts.

Yet the group continued to put out a series of memorable tunes, from bleak kitchen-sink drama This Is How It Feels to the Kodachrome-tinged, nostalgic reverie of Saturn 5, regularly hitting the Top 40.

The Inspiral Carpets were major Madchester players in the late 80s and early 90s. Picture: Ian Rook.

After Craig died, his bandmates called it a day, yet an offer to play this summer came at the right time for Clint, vocalist Stephen Holt and guitarist Graham Lambert – though, of course, they first gained approval from their former drummer’s family, the organist explains.

“Craig’s death knocked the wind out of us, none of us wanted to do it without him,” he says.

“But we stayed in touch and when we received the offer last July, I immediately just thought I was ready for it. I was getting goosebumps at the idea of coming out.

“From the first weekend when we agreed to it, we got straight on to Rose, Craig’s wife, and kept her up-to-date, which was emotional for us and his family.”

Inspiral Carpets in 2023. Picture: Ian Rook.

During this spring’s comeback tour, the group began encores with a video tribute to the pal previously their youngest member, while the current kit’s bass drumskin proudly features Craig’s name.

Paying tribute

“It’s been beautiful paying tribute to him that way,” Clint says. “It still feels like he’s here, we still hear his voice shouting from the back of the stage.”

Replacing Craig is Manchester scene veteran Kev Clark, known for providing beats for indie stalwarts Dub Sex and ChameleonsVox. On bass, as original member Martyn Walsh has stood down from touring, comes Clint’s 19-year-old son Oscar.

This has nothing to do with connections, his proud dad promises.

“He’s an amazing musician – Oscar didn’t just get the gig because he’s my son! He’s exceptional and now we have three-part harmonies for the first time – we’re like the Eagles!

“Having new blood has really rejuvenated the band. They’re both masters of their instruments – the rest of us are just a bunch of old punks.”

Fans old and new may dispute that slice of self-deprecation, judging from the response the Inspirals have received so far, Clint reveals.

“A lot of the original fans still come, but 50-60% have never seen us before. A lot of them are children of the older fans, so you see kids on the front row and mums and dads at the back or at the bar.

“That’s one of the surprises, because you do see a lot of heritage bands where the audience is still fat, balding, middle-aged blokes that should know better.”

Doing what they love best – playing music. Picture: Ian Rook.

Clint is especially looking forward to returning to Scotland, a nation that he believes has an affinity with Mancunian acts.

Good times

“We’ve always had good times up there, across Scotland,” he says. “You can understand Glasgow being very similar to Manchester, but when you get out to other parts, you’ve still got that same sort of love.”

Playing PJ Molloys and Edinburgh next week fills the band’s diary around weekend festival dates, before the group head Down Under, playing Australia for the first time in 30 years and making their debut appearances in New Zealand.

Clint, though, is thinking ahead and even planning to write new material, some commitment for a figure established these days as drivetime presenter on alternative music station XS Manchester.

Keep this going

“We’re thinking we should keep this going,” he says. “But if we release anything, it would have to be up there with Saturn 5.

“We can’t release singles just because we’ve written them. We’re on fire live, so the new tracks have to match that.

“It’s starting to feel like a full-time thing again and my thinking about that is bring it on.”

The band’s Moo logo in 2012.
  • Inspiral Carpets play PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, July 20. The Complete Singles is out now on Mute/BMG

