‘Dangerous’ Fife paedophile who asked girl, 11, to marry him gets jail warning for court order breach

Paedophile Craig Hamilton, who "groomed" the child before sexually assaulting her, admitted breaching a court order.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Craig Hamilton
Craig Hamilton

A Rosyth paedophile who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl before asking her to marry him has been blasted for trying to “pull the wool over professional’s eyes” in breaching a court order.

Craig Hamilton, described in court as “devious and dangerous,” sent his young victim naked images of himself and urged her to reciprocate.

In March he pled guilty to sexually assaulting the girl by penetration at addresses in Fife on various occasions between April 2021 and January last year.

The court placed him on a three-year supervision order, with conditions relating to relationships and Internet use.

However, he appeared again at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit a breach of the order.

Deleted Snapchat

Solicitor Calum Harris, defending, said Hamilton had deleted the Snapchat app from his phone as this seemed to be the root of his offending.

He said: “He’s a young man who accepts he’s got a problem in his Internet communications.

Craig Hamilton admitted breaching the court order.

“His current relationship is not a sexual one as he accepts he needs to get his head screwed on.

“There was a very quick breach.

“Since then he’s removed the platform that his behaviour stems from and has entered into a relationship with a girl whose age is appropriate.“

Child was ‘groomed’

Sheriff James Williamson called Hamilton “devious and dangerous“.

He said: “You pled guilty to the sexual assault of a child – a child then aged 11.

“You pled guilty to sexual assault by penetration.

“You groomed the child.

“I considered you then, and consider you now, to be devious and dangerous.

“You seem to think you are sufficiently intelligent to pull the wool over the professionals eyes.

“Don’t think when you leave the court today you’ve got away with it.”

He warned Hamilton that a further breach would see him sent to prison for around two years.

Girl told mum of Hamilton’s attentions

The court previously heard how Hamilton had showered the girl with gifts, including perfume and a nail kit.

The mum later discovered that Hamilton had also been messaging the girl directly.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said: “The complainer’s mother opened Snapchat and read the unopened message, which was from a number named ‘best friend’.

“It showed a picture of a man’s legs and said ‘Will you marry me?’ with a ring emoji.

“Later that morning she challenged her daughter about the messages but she denied anything was going on.”

Shortly afterwards, the girl told her mother that Hamilton had touched her sexually.

When arrested, the now 20-year-old told officers: “It was wrong and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Hamilton, of Burnside Street, will appear for a further review of the next month.

