Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him

Craig Hamilton sent the youngster naked images of himself and urged her to reciprocate.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Man died at Dunfermline homeless hostel after tragic drugs swap, court told
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
'Privileged' fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after 'turning life…
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Wednesday court round-up — Graveyard duel
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Arbroath brute rained punches on ex and threatened to torture her family
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Jurors reject serial Fife rapist's claim that sex was consensual
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Family of Fife Royal Navy hero killed by drunk stock car racer blast 'unjust'…
Teenager Tom Hill (left) died at Glenmark Cottage. Piers Le Cheminant (top right) and Lord Ramsay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with his death.
Carbon Monoxide alarm at Angus cottage sounded days before teenager's death by poisoning, inquiry…
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Dozy dealer caught with £7k of cocaine after falling asleep in Dundee street
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Pensioner couple deny stashing bootleg clothes and watches at Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie

Most Read

1
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
2
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
3
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
4
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
5
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
6
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Seven-hour power cut in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
7
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
8
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
9
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

More from The Courier

Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Ricky Little hails hero keeper Derek Gaston as Arbroath ace salutes former club Queen's…
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Police extend search for missing Greenock teenager to Dundee
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Missing Paisley boy, 13, may have travelled to Dundee
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Police arrest man, 35, in connection with death in Oakley
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirriemuir pub rocks bid for 2am opening over ACDC Bonfest weekend
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
New Fife Chamber of Commerce chief executive appointed
Stats show Marc McCallum is the busiest keeper in League Two. Image: SNS
Marc McCallum targets play-off spot with Forfar after citing 'change in mindset' at League…
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Man dies after van crashes into parked car in Burntisland
Craig Hamilton appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented