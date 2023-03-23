IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus youngsters got in the swim with superstar Duncan Scott in a once-in-a-lifetime Forfar masterclass.

The Olympic, World and Commonwealth champion made waves with more than 100 local kids at Forfar community campus pool.

2020 Tokyo gold medallist Scott joined Angus Alive to celebrate the national Learn to Swim programme.

The Strathallan School educated 25-year-old hopes his encouragement may inspire the next generation to learn vital water safety skills – and perhaps even go on to emulate his remarkable record in top level competition.

“It was great to get to know some of the brilliant young swimmers in Angus and see lots of happy faces,” said Duncan.

“It is so important that children across all our communities get the opportunity to jump into the pool at a young age.

“The Learn to Swim framework plays an absolutely crucial role in ensuring young people around the country are not only learning to swim in an enjoyable, fun atmosphere but that they learn a vital life skill and become safe, competent swimmers.”

Recruitment drive

Angus Alive is one of nearly 40 organisations across the country delivering the Learn to Swim scheme.

The council leisure trust is facing its own challenges to stay financially afloat.

It is in the midst of a major recruitment drive to fill swimming teacher vacancies.

Gail Mallarkey of Angus Alive said: “It was a pleasure to welcome such an excellent role model like Duncan Scott.

“His presence and brilliant attitude around the children inspired so many swimmers and showcased the importance of being safe and having fun in the water.”

Scottish Swimming CEO Euan Lowe said: “It is a priority to get children comfortable and safe in the water.

“The more familiar they are with the aquatic environment the better.

“We hope that having Duncan leading from the front will inspire the next generation to embrace opportunities in the water, whether that includes swimming competitively or just enjoying water-based exercise in their daily lives.”

Learn to Swim has provided lessons to more than 100,000 children and aims to reach another 100,000 by 2025.

World champion and Paralympic medallist Toni Shaw has joined Duncan in the ambassadorial role for the scheme.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the fun in the Forfar pool.