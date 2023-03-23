IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event

The swimming star took the plunge with almost 120 Angus children in a Learn to Swim event at Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus youngsters got in the swim with superstar Duncan Scott in a once-in-a-lifetime Forfar masterclass.

The Olympic, World and Commonwealth champion made waves with more than 100 local kids at Forfar community campus pool.

2020 Tokyo gold medallist Scott joined Angus Alive to celebrate the national Learn to Swim programme.

The Strathallan School educated 25-year-old hopes his encouragement may inspire the next generation to learn vital water safety skills – and perhaps even go on to emulate his remarkable record in top level competition.

“It was great to get to know some of the brilliant young swimmers in Angus and see lots of happy faces,” said Duncan.

Duncan Scott Learn to Swim session at Forfar
Passing on his skills to the Angus youngsters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is so important that children across all our communities get the opportunity to jump into the pool at a young age.

“The Learn to Swim framework plays an absolutely crucial role in ensuring young people around the country are not only learning to swim in an enjoyable, fun atmosphere but that they learn a vital life skill and become safe, competent swimmers.”

Recruitment drive

Angus Alive is one of nearly 40 organisations across the country delivering the Learn to Swim scheme.

The council leisure trust is facing its own challenges to stay financially afloat.

It is in the midst of a major recruitment drive to fill swimming teacher vacancies.

Gail Mallarkey of Angus Alive said: “It was a pleasure to welcome such an excellent role model like Duncan Scott.

“His presence and brilliant attitude around the children inspired so many swimmers and showcased the importance of being safe and having fun in the water.”

Duncan met Angus Alive figures and coaches at the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Scottish Swimming CEO Euan Lowe said: “It is a priority to get children comfortable and safe in the water.

“The more familiar they are with the aquatic environment the better.

“We hope that having Duncan leading from the front will inspire the next generation to embrace opportunities in the water, whether that includes swimming competitively or just enjoying water-based exercise in their daily lives.”

Learn to Swim has provided lessons to more than 100,000 children and aims to reach another 100,000 by 2025.

World champion and Paralympic medallist Toni Shaw has joined Duncan in the ambassadorial role for the scheme.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the fun in the Forfar pool.

Ready to roll.
Perfect poolside technique.
All smiles with the swim star.
Water lot of fun.
The perfect role model.
Duncan Scott was poolside and in the water with more than 100 children at Forfar.
Showing how it’s done.
Life through the lens.
All ears for a VIP guest.
Ready to make a splash.
‘Am I doing ok?’
Swim star Duncan on top form.

 

 

