Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now start against Aberdeen?

Zak Rudden has already done enough to show he was worth St Johnstone taking him on loan from Dundee.

In five substitute appearances the former Partick Thistle centre-forward has scored one goal, played a part in another and generally looked a Premiership standard player.

Now, with Nicky Clark ruled out for the season, he could be on the verge of becoming a Perth starter.

“Zak was one we wanted to bring in because he runs in behind and adds energy,” said manager Callum Davidson.

“So with Nicky being out he’s now got an opportunity to show what he can do.

“We wanted competition for places so players have to be patient at times – but they also have to be ready to take their chance when it comes along.

“He did well when he came on at Kilmarnock and played a role in the equaliser – although I was shouting for him to square it rather than shoot!

“But I like the fact he had confidence in himself to go for it and that’s what you want from a striker.

“He certainly impacted the game and that’s what we asked him to do when we put him on.”

Mistakes at the back

Saints have only failed to score on one occasion in their last six fixtures.

And Davidson believes it’s the other end of the pitch where there’s been a drop-off in standards.

“Our goal-scoring record has been miles better this season but we need to keep more clean sheets to really get the benefit of it,” he said.

“We have looked at it – we’re conceding too many soft goals at the moment.

“To win more games we have to limit teams better and stop them scoring.

“If we do that, we’ll pick up a lot of points.”