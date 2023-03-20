St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for pre-season

By Eric Nicolson
March 20 2023, 10.25pm
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.

Nicky Clark will be fully fit for pre-season, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has confirmed.

The Perth striker’s post-ankle operation lay-off is likely to stretch to three months, giving the former Dundee United forward no realistic prospect of returning this term.

But there’s not a concern that his recuperation will spill into Saints’ 2023/2024 summer preparations.

“Nicky is going to see a specialist and it’s very likely he’ll need an operation,” said Davidson.

“He’s got a high ankle sprain, which is a tricky one to treat compared to the lower sprain.

“There will be a 12-week recovery time from an operation so his season is over and that’s a huge blow.

“He’s that forward player who links things together for us.”

Nicky Clark and Adam Montgomery were both in the stand at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Davidson added: “We actually didn’t think it was that serious when he did it. We thought he’d just rolled his ankle and he’d be fit for the Hearts game.

“But it’s turned out to be worse than expected.

“It’s bad luck but Nicky will be back for pre-season and ready to go again.

“We have Zak Rudden, Theo Bair, Connor McLennan and Jamie Murphy – so there is a chance for them there now.”

Bad start, sore head

Meanwhile, Davidson knows that he has to get to the bottom of the poor starts to games that have been far too frequent for Saints this season.

Saturday at Rugby Park was one of the worst examples, if not the worst, yet.

“My reflections on the weekend are the same,” he said. “I still have a sore head!

“The first half we were really poor and then we improved significantly in the second half.

“On all the stats we were miles behind where we need to be in that first 45 minutes.

“We keep putting ourselves behind the eight ball by starting slowly and that’s something we have to look at.

“Macca and I discuss it all the time, trying to find out why it has happened.

“It might be we have to change our routine a bit or tweak something else to get us going early in games.

“It has happened too many times this season.

“Training had been really good last week so I was surprised when we started that way.”

