St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen – but players dug themselves out of hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone first half display at Kilmarnock was WORST Callum Davidson has seen – but players dug themselves out of hole

By Eric Nicolson
March 18 2023, 7.51pm
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson labelled St Johnstone’s first half performance at Kilmarnock as the worst of his three-year tenure at McDiarmid Park.

But from a display that he believed would have merited any one of his 10 outfield players being taken off before the break, as James Brown was, his team dug themselves out of a Rugby Park hole to secure a precious point.

Davidson praised the response but bemoaned the need for it.

He said: “In the first half I asked the players to do certain things – play the ball forward, put pressure on them, ask questions of defenders, deal with first and second contacts and don’t give away cheap free-kicks and throw-ins near our penalty area.

“And we didn’t do any of them.

“We’d talked about Kilmarnock and what they’re good at and then allowed them to do all those things, which was disappointing.

“I was very annoyed at half-time because that’s probably the worst first 45 minutes since I’ve been in charge but what I can say is that I was pleased by the way they responded in the second half.

“They managed to regain their composure and it’s sometimes nice to pick up a point when you haven’t played as well as you know you can.

“It was a wonder strike by Drey (Wright) for the goal so we’ll take the point and move on.

“He’s probably been my stand-out player this season.”

Drey Wright scores. Image: Shutterstock.

On Brown being replaced by Connor McLennan following Killie’s opener, Davidson said: “It could have been any of them.

“I thought we could be a bit more positive by making that change but it could have been any of the outfield players who came off.

“Give Kilmarnock credit because they were good first half but our midfielders then started stepping on to the ball rather than going backwards and we got better.”

Injuries

Injuries disrupted Saints’ preparations for the match, with Adam Montgomery pulling out of Friday’s training session after hurting his calf.

Davidson also confirmed that Nicky Clark is probably out for the season.

“We had 10 players on the treatment table on Monday and some of them only came off it on Friday,” he explained.

“I was glad to get the likes of Cammy MacPherson and Andy Considine back on the pitch.

“Unfortunately, it looks as though we’ve lost Nicky Clark for the season. He has a high ankle sprain, which requires an operation. That’s a blow. He’ll see a specialist next week but it doesn’t look great.”

Not safe yet

Saints are still 10 points clear of bottom side Dundee United, and now eight above the play-off position.

“I don’t feel that we can stop looking over our shoulders just yet,” he said.

“I still want another couple of wins, even though results elsewhere went our way today.

“Top six looks like a tall order but we have some big games coming up and if we can have more performances like that second half I’ll be even happier.

“Zak (Rudden), Connor and David (Wotherspoon) all made an impact and will give me a selection headache for the next game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from…
Stevie May and Justin Jefferson with their celebrations. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
St Johnstone star Stevie May hoping 'Griddy' Justin Jefferson celebration gets another go at…
Max Kucheriavyi celebrates Falkirk's quarter-final win. Image: SNS.
Falkirk Scottish Cup hero Max Kucheriavyi will know already loan from St Johnstone was…
St Johnstone player Theo Bair
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon: Is St Johnstone legend nearing end of road in Perth after Canada…
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
Geoff Brown. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown reveals 'fair bit of interest' in buying Perth…
Dan Phillips and James Brown.
St Johnstone duo Dan Phillips and James Brown called up by Trinidad and Tobago…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Karen was forced to stop her car after the dog ran in front of her. Image: Karen Woolley
Video shows heart-stopping moment Perth driver swerves to avoid dog on A9
2
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
4
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
5
Barry Downs Park
Owner of Angus caravan park found guilty of racially abusing Irish resident
6
The B922 road linking Kinglassie to Cluny will be closed for ten days, not three weeks as stated on the signs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Busy Fife road to close for ten days due to roadworks
7
Kevin Barker. Image: Barker family
Family pay tribute to Forfar’s Kevin Barker who took his own life
8
Murray Foote has resigned from the SNP. Image: Progress Scotland/YouTube
Dundee-born SNP comms chief Murray Foote steps down over membership figures row 
12
9
The vacant premises is right next door to Dino's. Image: Google
Forfar pizza wars: Is Domino’s dishing up bid to set up shop next door…
10
Dundee Council says its charging infrastructure for EVs is "world-class".
Costs of charging electric vehicles in Dundee to rise again

More from The Courier

Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Inmates' break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee should have had 'nailed-on' penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display…
Josh Mulligan skips past Ross Docherty at Firhill. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after…
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Roadworks will take place on a section of the A90 near Forfar. Image: Google Maps.
Eight days of roadworks on A90 near Forfar to cause more disruption
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief exec over row that led to Dundonian comms…
17
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Delays on the M90 in Fife Picture shows; Delays on the M90 . M90 . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations. Date; 18/03/2023
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented