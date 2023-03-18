St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from woeful first half to secure 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Saints recover from woeful first half to secure 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock

By Eric Nicolson
March 18 2023, 5.26pm Updated: March 18 2023, 5.27pm
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.
Drey Wright celebrates his goal. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone preserved their Premiership breathing space with a comeback draw against Kilmarnock.

After a woeful first half when the Perth side were fortunate to not be more than one goal down, Drey Wright’s sixth of the season, a stunning 20-yarder, salvaged a draw.

The result keep Saints 10 points ahead of bottom placed Dundee United and extends the gap to second bottom Ross County to eight.

Key moments

It’s hard to do justice to how poor St Johnstone’s first half performance was.

The meek pressing, sub-standard passing and chaotic defending all seemed to blur into a 45-minute mess.

They got a scarcely deserved reprieve when a Kyle Vassell opening goal from a Daniel Armstrong corner was disallowed for handball after the standard VAR check.

But Saints were incapable of taking advantage of their good fortune.

On the 38th minute Remi Matthews didn’t get a strong hand to a Jordan Jones inswinging free-kick from a long way out and Joe Wright had a simple back post finish.

It couldn’t get any worse from a Perth perspective after the break and, mercifully, it did indeed get markedly better.

Every facet of the game improved and Wright’s equaliser was his second sweet long-range strike of the season.

Drey Wright scores. Image: Shutterstock.

It came on the 70th minute after a Zak Rudden shot was blocked.

Killie piled on the pressure after finding a second wind but Saints stood out for a precious point, with Matthews making a fine last minute save to deny Fraser Murray.

Saints’ star man – Drey Wright

The wing-back was as poor as the rest of his team-mates in the first half but raised his levels considerably in the second period.

And where would Saints be without Wright’s goals?

Player ratings

Matthews 7, Mitchell 5, Gordon 6, Considine 6, Brown 4 (McLennan 5), Hallberg 6, MacPherson 6, Carey 4 (Wotherspoon 6), May 6, Bair 6 (Rudden 6), Wright 7.

Manager under the microscope

Yes, there were injuries and a suspension keeping four key men out of the team but the starting line-up Davidson chose felt like a big risk.

And it didn’t work.

James Brown was as uncomfortable at left wing-back as the last time Saints played a Rugby Park and Graham Carey again did little to justify his manager’s continued faith in him.

The substitution of the former five minutes before the break and the latter just after the hour told you both had disappointing afternoons.

Davidson’s replacements, though, made a big contribution to the second half revival.

Man in the middle

Saints certainly couldn’t have any complaints about the referee, Chris Graham, or his VAR colleague, Mike Roncone, on this occasion.

A big hand ball call when VAR rules on penalty. Image: Shutterstock.

As well as the goal chalked off, there was a big second half VAR decision when it took a while to decide whether Andy Considine should be penalised for handball when he challenged for a back post cross with Wright.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
