Dundee should have had ‘nailed-on’ penalty fumes Gary Bowyer as he rues toothless display at Partick Thistle

By George Cran
March 18 2023, 6.05pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumed at referee Alan Newlands after the official failed to award his side a “nailed-on” penalty in the closing stages of their 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle.

A poor spectacle at Firhill ended all square with few chances to speak of.

The Jags had the better of them – Scott Tiffoney shooting straight at Adam Legzdins in the first half and Danny Mullen blazing over late on.

Bowyer admits his side have to improve in attack but insists his side should have been given a spot-kick in stoppage time after Luke Hannant was upended by Stuart Bannigan in the home box.

“We got into some wonderful areas but our execution in the final third let us down,” the Dundee boss said.

Partick’s Stuart Bannigan and Dundee winger Luke Hannant. Image:

“We competed and kept a clean sheet.

“The big one for me is: I don’t know how we don’t get given the penalty at the end on Luke Hannant.

“I’ve seen it back as well and I think if we’ve got VAR, it gets given.

“But I don’t think it should need VAR on this one. It was nailed on.

“We are an honest group and have worked very hard but they know we have to be better in the final third.”

Gap

The draw sees leaders Queen’s Park move further ahead of the chasing pack.

The Spiders now have a seven-point lead over Dundee with Ayr one behind the Dark Blues and Partick Thistle a further point back.

Gary Bowyer’s side have the opportunity to claw some of that back in Tuesday’s game in hand against the Honest Men.

Asked about gap at the top, the Dundee boss said: “It is what it is.

Josh Mulligan battles past Stuart Bannigan as Dundee faced Partick Thistle at Firhill. Image: SNS.

“No matter how big the gap is, we still need to try to win our next game.

“If it was one point or 20 points, we need to try to win the next game. Then if we do, try to win the next one.

“That’s the philosophy we’ve had throughout the season and that won’t change.

“We can’t control what happens elsewhere. All we can do is concentrate on ourselves, which we’ve done all season.

“We’ll keep going to the end and try to get better in the areas we can.”

Ben Williamson doubt

Dundee were missing seven first-team players for this trip to Partick Thistle, with left-back Ryan Clampin and central midfielder Barry Maguire late call-offs.

Ben Williamson is also now a doubt for Tuesday after limping off in the second half at Firhill.

“There were a couple carrying stuff,” Bowyer added.

“We’ll see how Ben is over the weekend and make a call on him for Tuesday.

“Ryan Clampin was ill, Barry Maguire got injured on Thursday in training.

“So we are getting stretched.”

