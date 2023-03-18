Jim Goodwin hits out at VAR as Dundee United pay penalty and offers key injury updates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin believes his Dundee United side were robbed of a crucial win over St Mirren by a controversial penalty call.

Referee Craig Napier pointed to the spot after Loick Ayina challenged Curtis Main on 73 minutes, with United ahead through Steven Fletcher.

Napier’s decision went to VAR official Colin Steven who backed the original call, after a lengthy delay, to leave Goodwin furious.

Goodwin was booked by Napier for protesting in the aftermath of Mark O’Hara’s spot-kick leveller.

And after conducting his own post-match review, he’s adamant Napier has got it wrong.

“The penalty is so soft and I am finding it very hard to bite my tongue especially with the benefit of VAR,” said Goodwin.

“It is so soft. I have seen a couple of angles and I can’t see any contact.

“My centre half has hardly touched the St Mirren centre forward.

“To lose two points to that penalty award is a bitter pill to swallow.

“We are down there fighting for our lives and those two points would have been massive for us.

“The longer the VAR check goes on the more you think they won’t give it.

“Clearly there isn’t enough contact there to make it obvious.

VAR thoughts

“I have seen two angles and I am struggling to see anything. It’s not a penalty.

“If we are giving penalties for that minimal, if any contact, there will be three or four a game.

“That has huge significance for us.

“The St Mirren striker nips in front of my players and it looks like he throws himself to the ground.

Two VAR checks in two mins at Tannadice. Firstly a St Mirren strike is confirmed as offside, then Loick Ayina’s alleged foul on Curtis Main is checked after Craig Napier originally award St Mirren a penalty. Penalty stands. pic.twitter.com/16QyVz5iyR — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) March 18, 2023

“People will say it’s clever but with VAR we shouldn’t getting those wrong. It has really cost us today.

“The fact they took so long checking it, to try and find contact and justify the ref’s decision, tells you everything.

“There wasn’t contact there. Loick didn’t stick his leg out or shove him – his arms were by his side.

“We have had two points taken from us and I am gutted for the players.”

Jim Goodwin offers injury update

Meanwhile, Goodwin offered an positive update on injured duo Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett.

McGrath and Pawlett were both hooked on the hour mark after requiring treatment.

But Goodwin insists their substitutions were purely precautionary.

Charlie Mulgrew was also missing for Dundee United and his fitness will be assessed ahead of next month’s trip to Rangers.

He added: “Pete hasn’t trained much and we tried to get as long as possible out of him.

“The plan was 45 minutes but he wanted to do another ten.

“Jamie was fatigued. He also had a bit of a head knock and we just decided to take him off.

“Charlie Mulgrew picked up an injury in training on Friday and we decided to put Ryan back in.”