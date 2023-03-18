Jim Goodwin hits out at VAR as Dundee United pay penalty and offers key injury updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Goodwin hits out at VAR as Dundee United pay penalty and offers key injury updates

By Ewan Smith
March 18 2023, 6.29pm Updated: March 18 2023, 6.30pm
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wasn't happy with the penalty call in the St Mirren draw. Image: SNS
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wasn't happy with the penalty call in the St Mirren draw. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin believes his Dundee United side were robbed of a crucial win over St Mirren by a controversial penalty call.

Referee Craig Napier pointed to the spot after Loick Ayina challenged Curtis Main on 73 minutes, with United ahead through Steven Fletcher.

Napier’s decision went to VAR official Colin Steven who backed the original call, after a lengthy delay, to leave Goodwin furious.

Goodwin was booked by Napier for protesting in the aftermath of Mark O’Hara’s spot-kick leveller.

And after conducting his own post-match review, he’s adamant Napier has got it wrong.

“The penalty is so soft and I am finding it very hard to bite my tongue especially with the benefit of VAR,” said Goodwin.

Mark O’Hara netted the penalty for St Mirren. Image: SNS

“It is so soft. I have seen a couple of angles and I can’t see any contact.

“My centre half has hardly touched the St Mirren centre forward.

“To lose two points to that penalty award is a bitter pill to swallow.

“We are down there fighting for our lives and those two points would have been massive for us.

“The longer the VAR check goes on the more you think they won’t give it.

“Clearly there isn’t enough contact there to make it obvious.

VAR thoughts

“I have seen two angles and I am struggling to see anything. It’s not a penalty.

“If we are giving penalties for that minimal, if any contact, there will be three or four a game.

“That has huge significance for us.

“The St Mirren striker nips in front of my players and it looks like he throws himself to the ground.

“People will say it’s clever but with VAR we shouldn’t getting those wrong. It has really cost us today.

“The fact they took so long checking it, to try and find contact and justify the ref’s decision, tells you everything.

“There wasn’t contact there. Loick didn’t stick his leg out or shove him – his arms were by his side.

“We have had two points taken from us and I am gutted for the players.”

Jim Goodwin offers injury update

Jim Goodwin took Peter Pawlett off. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Goodwin offered an positive update on injured duo Jamie McGrath and Peter Pawlett.

McGrath and Pawlett were both hooked on the hour mark after requiring treatment.

But Goodwin insists their substitutions were purely precautionary.

Charlie Mulgrew was also missing for Dundee United and his fitness will be assessed ahead of next month’s trip to Rangers.

Charlie Mulgrew missed the St Mirren match.. Image: SNS

He added: “Pete hasn’t trained much and we tried to get as long as possible out of him.

“The plan was 45 minutes but he wanted to do another ten.

“Jamie was fatigued. He also had a bit of a head knock and we just decided to take him off.

“Charlie Mulgrew picked up an injury in training on Friday and we decided to put Ryan back in.”

