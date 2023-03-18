Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 40-year-old man has been found dead at a Kirkcaldy house.

Emergency services were called to a property on Winifred Crescent in the Fife town at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

But the man – whose name has not yet been released – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his death is being treated as unexplained but there are no suspicious circumstances.

Death not suspicious

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a 40-year-old man at a property on Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy around 4.20pm on Saturday.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”