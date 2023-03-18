‘Inmates’ break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Inmates’ break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash

By Poppy Watson
March 18 2023, 7.25pm Updated: March 18 2023, 7.27pm
Seven teams took part in the annual charity jailbreak. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dozens of fundraisers have ‘escaped’ from Perth Prison.

The annual charity jailbreak, organised by Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee, sees ‘prisoners’ attempt to get as far away from the site as possible in 15 hours without using any of their own money.

Seven teams fled from HMP Perth on Saturday morning as the event returned for its 18th year – and for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.

Organiser Alan Duncan says the participants – many in fancy dress – have been getting up to all sorts during their escapade.

One team completed a trolley dash in the Fair City’s Edinburgh Road Tesco, with all goods gathered to be donated to a food bank.

Sarah Hutson, Sandra Carvalhal and Cath Webster (The Mary Toads) with Tesco manager Ashely Van Hoeven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Alan said: “One team have enjoyed clay pigeon shooting in Fife.

“Another team secured three tickets for a Sunderland championship football match.

“And another team are being looked after by a professor in Durham.”

His own group is aiming to visit 15 castles across Europe before the end of the challenge at midnight.

“Not the normal things that prisoners get up to on a breakout,” he joked.

More than £5,000 raised for charity

Alan says more than £5,000 has been raised so far, which will help to support youth and community projects in Dundee.

He said: “I am pleased with the turnout. It’s the first time we’ve been able to do this after three years.

“We are desperate to get more teams interested for next year.

“So far we have raised more than £5,000 for the Grey Lodge”.

A team ‘escapes’ from HMP Perth in 2019.

The winning jailbreakers will be revealed at a reception in June, when they will be presented with their trophies.

Awards include the farthest-travelled and best dressed.

Grey Lodge Settlement, based in the Hilltown, is a youth and community-based charity organisation promoting leisure, learning and local action.

