‘Inmates’ break out of Perth Prison to raise charity cash

Dozens of fundraisers have ‘escaped’ from Perth Prison.

The annual charity jailbreak, organised by Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee, sees ‘prisoners’ attempt to get as far away from the site as possible in 15 hours without using any of their own money.

Seven teams fled from HMP Perth on Saturday morning as the event returned for its 18th year – and for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.

Organiser Alan Duncan says the participants – many in fancy dress – have been getting up to all sorts during their escapade.

One team completed a trolley dash in the Fair City’s Edinburgh Road Tesco, with all goods gathered to be donated to a food bank.

Alan said: “One team have enjoyed clay pigeon shooting in Fife.

“Another team secured three tickets for a Sunderland championship football match.

“And another team are being looked after by a professor in Durham.”

His own group is aiming to visit 15 castles across Europe before the end of the challenge at midnight.

“Not the normal things that prisoners get up to on a breakout,” he joked.

More than £5,000 raised for charity

Alan says more than £5,000 has been raised so far, which will help to support youth and community projects in Dundee.

He said: “I am pleased with the turnout. It’s the first time we’ve been able to do this after three years.

“We are desperate to get more teams interested for next year.

“So far we have raised more than £5,000 for the Grey Lodge”.

The winning jailbreakers will be revealed at a reception in June, when they will be presented with their trophies.

Awards include the farthest-travelled and best dressed.

Grey Lodge Settlement, based in the Hilltown, is a youth and community-based charity organisation promoting leisure, learning and local action.