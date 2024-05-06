Woman, 20, taken to hospital after 3 motorbikes involved in Fife crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash involving three motorbikes in Fife.

Police were called to the A921 between Dalgety Bay and Aberdour just before 4.30pm on Sunday.

The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Buses on the route were also diverted.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.25pm on Sunday to a report of a crash involving three motorbikes on the A921 near Dalgety Bay.

“Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old woman, the rider of one of the motorbikes, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.