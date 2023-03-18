Dundee verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Dee fall further behind leaders after Partick Thistle stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fell further behind Championship leaders Queen’s Park after a low-quality 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle.

The Spiders moved seven points clear of the Dark Blues thanks to their come-from-behind victory over Inverness.

That’s after a match of few chances at Firhill ended in stalemate, seeing both Dundee and Partick fall behind in the chase for top spot.

Key moments

The first half was a game to forget, the wet conditions making free-flowing football difficult.

Thistle, though, had the better of things and had the one real chance of the half, Scott Tiffoney pouncing on a poor Jordan Marshall throw-in.

Tiffoney’s touch at the key moment was heavy and Adam Legzdins did well to close down the chance and block the shot.

The fare wasn’t much better in the second half with a Luke McCowan free-kick which flew over Dundee’s only real shot of the second period.

In stoppage time, shouts went up for a penalty kick as Luke Hannant went down in the area but referee Alan Newlands was unmoved.

And in the dying embers, former Dundee striker Danny Mullen stole the ball from Lee Ashcroft in the area but blazed the ball over the bar.

Dundee’s star man: Adam Legzdins

There were few performances worthy of more than pass marks from a Dundee perspective.

But Legzdins made the key save that kept the scores 0-0 in the first-half and earned him a seventh clean sheet of the season.

Player ratings

Legzdins 7, Mulligan 7, Sweeney 6, Ashcroft 7, Marshall 5 (Anderson 66, 6), McGhee 6, Williamson 6 (Robertson 73, 6), Cameron 6, Hannant 6, McMullan 6 (McCowan 62, 6), Robinson 5 (Jakubiak 62, 6).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Sharp, Byrne, Fisher.

Attendance: 3,656

Manager under the Microscope

Gary Bowyer made two changes to his starting XI from the 2-0 win at Cove Rangers but was short of numbers overall.

Two goalkeepers on the bench spoke to that while Cammy Kerr, Kwame Thomas, Lorent Tolaj, Cillian Sheridan, Tyler French were added to by Barry Maguire and Ryan Clampin on the absent list.

Maguire had trained in the week but wasn’t ready to return with Ben Williamson keeping his midfield slot.

Jordan Marshall stepped in for Clampin at left-back while Josh Mulligan gave an attacking option at right-back in place of Sam Fisher.

It was the same 4-2-3-1 formation, however, with Lyall Cameron in behind striker Zach Robinson.

With little coming off, Bowyer made two changes on 62 minutes to a noticeable reaction from the away end. McMullan and Robinson, two of Dundee’s key men throughout the season, were the ones going off for Luke McCowan and Alex Jakubiak.

Max Anderson was next, replacing Marshall with McGhee dropping to left-back. Then Fin Robertson replaced the tiring Williamson, Bowyer opting to leave Shaun Byrne on the bench.

Despite the fresh legs there proved no inspiration for the Dark Blues in attack and they had to make do with just a point.