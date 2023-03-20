Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts over Ben Williamson fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts over Ben Williamson fitness

By George Cran
March 20 2023, 10.27pm
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Injuries are mounting for Dundee ahead of a crunch Championship clash with Ayr United at Dens Park.

The two promotion hopefuls face off in a re-arranged league clash aiming to take the chance to cut the lead held by Queen’s Park in top spot.

The Dark Blues trail by seven while the Honest Men are one point further back with victory crucial to any plan to peg back the Spiders.

Dundee, though, will have to contend with a number of first-team players missing.

Gary Bowyer has revealed he’ll be without seven for Tuesday’s clash while there are doubts over Ben Williamson after he limped off in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.

“We’re having a spell where we’ve got injuries – the latest count is seven,” the Dundee boss said.

Barry Maguire has missed the last two games with injury. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got Tyler French (broken leg), Cillian Sheridan (ruptured Achilles), Cammy Kerr (ankle), Barry Maguire (ankle) picked up a freak one in training on Thursday, Ryan Clampin has been ill but was back in on Monday.

“Kwame Thomas and Lorent Tolaj as well.

“We’ll also see how Ben Williamson is in the morning. He passed the ball and then went down, said his hamstring was tight.

“It’s a difficult one but we’ve got time to see how it goes before the game.”

Kwame Thomas and Lorent Tolaj

Striking options are also limited with Thomas and Tolaj missing.

On-loan targetman Thomas returned against Inverness last month after suffering concussion at Greenock Morton on February 17.

However, the former England youth international has been out of action since while Tolaj remains sidelined too.

“When Kwame initially came back after the concussion he was fine but since then he’s had one or two symptoms,” Bowyer revealed.

Dundee’s Kwame Thomas is stretchered off at Greenock Morton. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“The medics have quite rightly shut things down. You have to follow the protocols again from the start.

“So he’s taken two steps forward and then three back.

“There’s no shortcuts with the protocol, rightly so, and we keep going through that.

“He started the process again on Thursday. It’s a five-day process and you have to have absolutely no symptoms to get through each stage.

“It’s been frustrating for all of us but more so for Kwame because he wants to be involved and playing.

“That’s a blow on top of Cillian Sheridan and we’ve got Lorent Tolaj out as well. His Achilles has flared up and not settled down yet.

“All of a sudden we are three strikers down.”

Zach Robinson and Jakubiak

That leaves Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak as Bowyer’s choices for the midweek clash.

Jakubiak replaced Robinson at Firhill on Saturday and Bowyer was pleased with the former Watford man.

Alex Jakubiak was a second-half sub for Dundee on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

“I thought he made an impact,” Bowyer added.

“It wasn’t one of Zach Robinson’s best games for us.

“He’s entitled to a poor game every now and then.

“I thought Jak provided something different. That’s the reason of having a squad, so people have an impact when they come on.”

