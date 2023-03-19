3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle stalemate

By George Cran
March 19 2023, 12.00pm Updated: March 19 2023, 12.56pm
Zach Robinson on the ball
Zach Robinson on the ball as Dundee and Partick Thistle play out a 0-0 draw. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee’s title charge is on the verge of fizzling out after another poor afternoon in the Championship.

Queen’s Park are beginning to streak away at the top of the table with the Dark Blues now trailing by seven points with eight matches to play.

Time is running out for Gary Bowyer to get his side firing again after a lacklustre performance against Partick Thistle.

But what can we take from the largely forgettable 0-0 draw at Firhill?

Form

Just three wins from the last 10 league matches is nowhere near title-winning form.

Two of those came against a Cove Rangers side that have won just five points from their last 33.

Paul McMullan challenges Lee Hodson at Firhill
Paul McMullan challenges Lee Hodson at Firhill. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

For a squad with this ability it’s not good enough.

This is Dundee in the Championship, the expectation is they win every game.

Now, even the most ardent Dee knows that’s an unrealistic expectation.

But a realistic one is to expect more than just one victory in the last five.

Momentum is sorely lacking and matches are running out while Queen’s Park run away.

A second clean sheet in a row is something but the complete lack of any creativity was a huge concern.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wanted a penalty for this challenge on Luke Hannant in stoppage time. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

On bad days previously, the Dark Blues always created chances.

Barely any opportunities were made in this one, though. A late penalty shout was rejected by referee Alan Newlands but TV replays suggest Gary Bowyer and his team had a case.

However, far, far better is needed to get anywhere near the title.

Subbies

Ahead of kick-off, travelling away fans were chanting ‘we’ve got Gary Bowyer’ as the Dundee boss came to greet them.

A completely different noise came from the away end when he made his first subs, however.

Paul McMullan and Zach Robinson have been Dundee’s most potent attacking threats this campaign but both went off on 62 minutes to notable boos from the Colin Weir Stand.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Firhill.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Firhill. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

McMullan didn’t have his best game but his electric pace gives the side a real edge no other player brings.

What a number of supporters want to see, however, is Robinson partnered by Alex Jakubiak rather than replaced by him.

Jakubiak added a bit of pace and directness that could’ve supplemented Robinson’s hold-up play.

The two combined brilliantly against Cove at Dens Park at the start of February, a flurry of goals early in the second half giving Dundee a strong victory.

Alex Jakubiak was a second-half sub for Dundee
Alex Jakubiak was a second-half sub for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Since then they’ve only played eight minutes of football together.

Dundee also finished the game with no left-footer on the left flank with Jordan McGhee at full-back and Lukes Hannant and McCowan playing as inverted wingers.

Options are limited due to injury but the patience of many fans is wearing thin.

Title bid?

Right now, that looks a long way off.

Seven points is a big gap at this stage of the season.

Queen’s Park came from behind to beat Inverness. Image: SNS.

But Dundee do have a game in hand to play on Tuesday and still have to face Queen’s Park so all is not lost.

Wins, however, are required and that’s not what is happening right now.

Dundee’s last promotion season didn’t kick into gear properly until March 19 with a 3-0 win at Alloa.

In 2020/21, they won five and drew three of their last eight to take second spot.

They may well need a better run than that to overhaul Queen’s Park this time around, however.

