3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle stalemate

Dundee’s title charge is on the verge of fizzling out after another poor afternoon in the Championship.

Queen’s Park are beginning to streak away at the top of the table with the Dark Blues now trailing by seven points with eight matches to play.

Time is running out for Gary Bowyer to get his side firing again after a lacklustre performance against Partick Thistle.

But what can we take from the largely forgettable 0-0 draw at Firhill?

Form

Just three wins from the last 10 league matches is nowhere near title-winning form.

Two of those came against a Cove Rangers side that have won just five points from their last 33.

For a squad with this ability it’s not good enough.

This is Dundee in the Championship, the expectation is they win every game.

Now, even the most ardent Dee knows that’s an unrealistic expectation.

But a realistic one is to expect more than just one victory in the last five.

Momentum is sorely lacking and matches are running out while Queen’s Park run away.

A second clean sheet in a row is something but the complete lack of any creativity was a huge concern.

On bad days previously, the Dark Blues always created chances.

Barely any opportunities were made in this one, though. A late penalty shout was rejected by referee Alan Newlands but TV replays suggest Gary Bowyer and his team had a case.

However, far, far better is needed to get anywhere near the title.

Subbies

Ahead of kick-off, travelling away fans were chanting ‘we’ve got Gary Bowyer’ as the Dundee boss came to greet them.

A completely different noise came from the away end when he made his first subs, however.

Paul McMullan and Zach Robinson have been Dundee’s most potent attacking threats this campaign but both went off on 62 minutes to notable boos from the Colin Weir Stand.

McMullan didn’t have his best game but his electric pace gives the side a real edge no other player brings.

What a number of supporters want to see, however, is Robinson partnered by Alex Jakubiak rather than replaced by him.

Jakubiak added a bit of pace and directness that could’ve supplemented Robinson’s hold-up play.

The two combined brilliantly against Cove at Dens Park at the start of February, a flurry of goals early in the second half giving Dundee a strong victory.

Since then they’ve only played eight minutes of football together.

Dundee also finished the game with no left-footer on the left flank with Jordan McGhee at full-back and Lukes Hannant and McCowan playing as inverted wingers.

Options are limited due to injury but the patience of many fans is wearing thin.

Title bid?

Right now, that looks a long way off.

Seven points is a big gap at this stage of the season.

But Dundee do have a game in hand to play on Tuesday and still have to face Queen’s Park so all is not lost.

Wins, however, are required and that’s not what is happening right now.

Dundee’s last promotion season didn’t kick into gear properly until March 19 with a 3-0 win at Alloa.

In 2020/21, they won five and drew three of their last eight to take second spot.

They may well need a better run than that to overhaul Queen’s Park this time around, however.