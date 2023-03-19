Man taken to hospital following A90 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man taken to hospital following A90 crash

By Laura Devlin
March 19 2023, 12.10pm Updated: March 19 2023, 12.59pm
A90 near Parkford
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A90.

The incident happened near Parkford around 7.50am on Sunday.

Officers attended the scene and the man was transported to hospital.

No details have been given about the extent of his injuries.

The road remains open as normal.

Police called shortly before 8

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 7.50am to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A90 near Parkford.

“Officers attended to assist.

“One man was taken to hospital.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
2
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee’s Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure
3
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
4
G McGallum
Dundee trans drag queen fundraising for surgery
5
Daniel Hanley.
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda
6
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
7
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
M90: Drivers could face delays up to 30 minutes after crash
8
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
9
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
10
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Kinross woman ‘traumatised’ after wading through ‘sewage’ at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs

More from The Courier

The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Fife man, 28, vanishes on Perthshire camping trip
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Six Nations: Four main points from Scotland's win over Italy to end their Six…
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
5 St Johnstone talking points as David Wotherspoon jumps ahead of Graham Carey and…
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Perth housing development named after late son of former depute Lord Provost
The A90 near Parkford. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
Teenage dealer Brendan Speed
Teenage dealer caught peddling ecstasy from Crieff home
Zach Robinson on the ball
3 Dundee talking points as title hopes hang by a thread following Partick Thistle…
2
Derek Gaston
Derek Gaston hopes stunning penalty heroics can keep Arbroath in the Championship

Editor's Picks

Most Commented