Man taken to hospital following A90 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A90.

The incident happened near Parkford around 7.50am on Sunday.

Officers attended the scene and the man was transported to hospital.

No details have been given about the extent of his injuries.

The road remains open as normal.

Police called shortly before 8

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 7.50am to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on the A90 near Parkford.

“Officers attended to assist.

“One man was taken to hospital.”