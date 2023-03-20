Ryan Edwards labelled a ‘terrific defender’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ryan Edwards labelled a ‘terrific defender’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled skipper

By Ewan Smith
March 20 2023, 10.27pm
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has praised recalled Ryan Edwards and labelled the Tannadice skipper a ‘terrific defender.’

Edwards was left out of the side to face Livingston after mistakes by the Englishman in the 3-1 loss to Aberdeen.

But he made a positive return to the United starting line-up in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren at the weekend.

And Goodwin is hoping that game will be a morale-booster for Edwards.

“I thought Ryan was excellent and I told him that,” said Goodwin.

“When we were naming the team against Livingston I had a conversation with Ryan.

Ryan Edwards was back for Dundee United on Saturday. Image: SNS

“I said that sometimes it is good to come out when you are going through a difficult period and all the attention is on you.

“When you feel as if everyone is coming for you at all angles, it’s good to take a step back.

“I knew he would get back in the team, and with Charlie Mulgrew missing on Saturday, the obvious replacement was Ryan.

“He was excellent, he really was. I can’t think of a mistake.

“He maybe dwelt on the ball a little bit 10 minutes before half-time.

“But I think that’s the only thing you could maybe point the finger at him for.

“He won his headers, made good decisions, cleared his lines and kept his game simple.

“He’s a terrific defender, and when he is on his game he is as good as any other centre-half out there.

“So, hopefully he’ll take a bit of confidence and a bit of belief from that performance.”

Steven Fletcher stunning strike as Ryan Edwards returns

Meanwhile, Goodwin believes Steven Fletcher will be important for the survival run-in.

United have nine games left to rescue their season, with Fletcher netting a crucial strike against St Mirren.

And Goodwin added: “I always knew Fletch was a good player and kept an eye on his career.

“I saw him playing down in England and at international football as well.

“But I probably didn’t know just how good he was until I started working with him.

“He’s one of the best targetmen in the league. When that ball goes up to him, centre-backs aren’t getting an easy time.

Steven Fletcher will be an important player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“He wins his fair share of headers but not just that, his all-round hold-up play and link-up play is terrific.

“I’m delighted for him. He’s been a big player for me since I’ve came in along with Charlie Mulgrew. Mark Birighitti, I have to say, too.

“As a manager you rely on those experienced ones to look after the dressing room when you are not there. They have been terrific.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin hopes to have Mulgrew fit again ‘very soon’ after the former Celtic defender missed the St Mirren clash.

Mulgrew picked up an injury in training and faces a race against time to be fit for United’s trip to Rangers next month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Loick Ayina (left), Ryan Edwards and Tony Watt have been at the centre of VAR controversies for Dundee United this season. Images: SNS
Dundee United VAR war: 5 controversies that have hit the Tangerines this season
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Dundee United defender Loick Ayina was punished with a penalty after his challenge on Curtis Main. Image: SNS
Dundee United to call for urgent SFA and SPFL VAR summit after controversial Loick…
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call.
Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call
2
Dundee United dropped two points after St Mirren were controversially awarded a penalty. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as Jim Goodwin is RIGHT to rage at VAR…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin wasn't happy with the VAR penalty call in the St Mirren draw. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin hits out at VAR and offers key injury updates as Dundee United…
Steven Fletcher will be an important player for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United v St Mirren verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Tannadice side…
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hoping for dream St Patrick's weekend sporting double - starting with Dundee…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren loosening purse strings for Jim Goodwin is 'sensible precaution' amid…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin taking training at St Andrews. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin explains how he turned Dundee United's cup weekend down time into blessing…

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car crashed into the co-op store in Aberfeldy Picture shows; A car which crashed into the Aberfeldy Co-op store.. Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Milu Princes Date; 20/03/2023
Aberfeldy Co-op closed after car crashes through shopfront

Editor's Picks

Most Commented