Ryan Edwards labelled a ‘terrific defender’ as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled skipper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has praised recalled Ryan Edwards and labelled the Tannadice skipper a ‘terrific defender.’

Edwards was left out of the side to face Livingston after mistakes by the Englishman in the 3-1 loss to Aberdeen.

But he made a positive return to the United starting line-up in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren at the weekend.

And Goodwin is hoping that game will be a morale-booster for Edwards.

“I thought Ryan was excellent and I told him that,” said Goodwin.

“When we were naming the team against Livingston I had a conversation with Ryan.

“I said that sometimes it is good to come out when you are going through a difficult period and all the attention is on you.

“When you feel as if everyone is coming for you at all angles, it’s good to take a step back.

“I knew he would get back in the team, and with Charlie Mulgrew missing on Saturday, the obvious replacement was Ryan.

“He was excellent, he really was. I can’t think of a mistake.

Manager Jim Goodwin gives his thoughts to DUTV after this afternoon's 1-1 draw with St Mirren #cinchPrem | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/Id9FhdJL3b — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 18, 2023

“He maybe dwelt on the ball a little bit 10 minutes before half-time.

“But I think that’s the only thing you could maybe point the finger at him for.

“He won his headers, made good decisions, cleared his lines and kept his game simple.

“He’s a terrific defender, and when he is on his game he is as good as any other centre-half out there.

“So, hopefully he’ll take a bit of confidence and a bit of belief from that performance.”

Steven Fletcher stunning strike as Ryan Edwards returns

Meanwhile, Goodwin believes Steven Fletcher will be important for the survival run-in.

United have nine games left to rescue their season, with Fletcher netting a crucial strike against St Mirren.

And Goodwin added: “I always knew Fletch was a good player and kept an eye on his career.

“I saw him playing down in England and at international football as well.

“But I probably didn’t know just how good he was until I started working with him.

“He’s one of the best targetmen in the league. When that ball goes up to him, centre-backs aren’t getting an easy time.

“He wins his fair share of headers but not just that, his all-round hold-up play and link-up play is terrific.

“I’m delighted for him. He’s been a big player for me since I’ve came in along with Charlie Mulgrew. Mark Birighitti, I have to say, too.

“As a manager you rely on those experienced ones to look after the dressing room when you are not there. They have been terrific.”

Meanwhile, Goodwin hopes to have Mulgrew fit again ‘very soon’ after the former Celtic defender missed the St Mirren clash.

Mulgrew picked up an injury in training and faces a race against time to be fit for United’s trip to Rangers next month.