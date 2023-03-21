Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9

There was outrage last month when Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth announced the route would not be dualled by 2025.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 21 2023, 12.01am
Photo of Adele Merson
The A9 was supposed to be dualled by 2025 but the deadline has been delayed. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The SNP-Green government is facing pressure to answer crucial questions surrounding the project to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

All three candidates vying to be Scotland’s next first minister have promised to work to speed up delivery of dualling the road, should they be elected next week.

There was outrage last month when Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth announced the route would not be dualled by 2025.

An updated timescale for completion will not be provided to parliament until autumn, after work to determine the “most suitable” procurement options for the remaining sections is completed.

MSPs will use a Holyrood debate on Tuesday to demand answers from the government on “what has gone so terribly wrong” with the project.

Doubt has also been cast over the full dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, with an environmental review still to report back.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro-Johnston said there has been “more questions than answers from the Scottish Government” since the A9 delay was confirmed.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston by the A9. Image: Supplied.

He said: “We still don’t know when Transport Scotland finally made the call that the target date would be missed.

“We still don’t know how long doubts were being raised within government and within Transport Scotland over whether the 2025 target could be delivered.

“And while we now know – if what the transport minister told me was accurate – that Scottish ministers were first told on December 7 – that the project would not be completed as promised, we don’t know why it took three months for Jenny Gilruth to inform parliament of this.”

He urged SNP and Green MSPs to attend the debate and “to demand answers from the Scottish Government on what has gone so terribly wrong”.

SNP promise to dual road

Dualling the A9 was a promise made by the SNP in 2007, with a completion target date of 2025.

However, Ms Gilruth admitted on February 8 that this was “simply no longer achievable” due to economic pressures.

She confirmed a bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

Several Highland representatives and business leaders have voiced their concerns and frustration over the delays.

Campaigners have been inundating the Scottish Government with demands to upgrade the road after more than a dozen tragedies on the route in 2022. 

Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing said the failure to meet the target date of 2025 amounted to a “betrayal of the Highlands”.

He has called for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the A9 improvement programme.

‘Unwavering commitment’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The transport minister made clear to parliament last month, the government’s commitment to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is unwavering.

“Over £430 million has been spent to date and Transport Scotland is making good progress towards retendering the Tomatin to Moy section with the aim of awarding the construction contract before the end of the year.

“Concurrently, work to determine the most suitable procurement options for the remaining sections is ongoing and an updated timescale for completion will be provided to parliament when this work completes in autumn 2023.

“Parliament has been updated on the outcome of the Tomatin to Moy procurement and the position of the wider A9 dualling programme at the first opportunity available following decision making on the procurement.”

