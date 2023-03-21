Fife doctor warns of increased risk to heart patients as NHS dentist numbers plummet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife doctor warns of increased risk to heart patients as NHS dentist numbers plummet

By Claire Warrender
March 21 2023, 5.51am
Dr Lynn Miller is concerned for patients with congenital heart disease.
Dr Lynn Miller is concerned for patients with congenital heart disease.

A Fife doctor has warned a lack of NHS dentists could be placing heart patients at increased risk.

Consultant cardiologist Lynn Miller said infections in the mouth and teeth were among the most common causes of endocarditis, inflammation of the heart’s inner lining.

Endocarditis is rare but potentially fatal, particularly among those with existing heart conditions.

Dr Miller, who set up Fife’s congenital heart disease service 16 years ago, said it was vital her patients received regular dental check-ups.

And reports of plummeting NHS dental treatments in the region are of real concern to her.

“Patients with congenital heart disease are particularly at risk of endocarditis,” she said.

Endocarditis can be life-threatening and, in some cases, require open heart surgery.”.

Cases of endocarditis already increasing in Fife

Dr Miller, who is based at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, was responding to figures highlighted by The Courier last week.

They show there are 32 fewer dental practices in Fife than in 2019.

And 170,000 fewer NHS dental treatments were carried out in the region last year compared to three years previously.

Meanwhile, dentists say they are dealing with more complex cases as people go longer without treatment.

Dr Miller is concerned a lack of NHS dentists could increase lead to more cases of endocarditis.

Dr Miller said doctors in Fife were also seeing more cases of endocarditis than a few years ago.

However, she stressed it was too early to definitively link it to a fall in dental check-ups

She added: “Because our patients are at increased risk of infection settling in the heart’s lining, at every appointment we reiterate the importance of good dental care.

“They should be getting regular twice-yearly check-ups to ensure it is picked up early.

‘Ticking timebomb’ of dental health problems

“My biggest issue is health inequality.

“Patients who can afford private dental care will get it. But my biggest concern is for patients who can’t afford it.

“I would encourage patients with congenital heart disease who haven’t restarted dental checks post pandemic to ensure they do it as soon as possible.”

Last week, Fife’s Liberal Democrats warned of a “ticking time bomb of dental health problems” in the region.

John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

And they urged the Scottish Government to take urgent action to help a growing number of people going from dentist to dentist in seek of NHS treatment.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney agreed it was important people had access to NHS dentistry.

But he pointed to the financial constraints under which the Scottish Government is operating.

“There will be challenges in dealing with the recovery from Covid and the significant backlogs that exist as a consequence of the absence of treatment for so many people for so long,” he said.

