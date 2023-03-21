Fife doctor warns of increased risk to heart patients as NHS dentist numbers plummet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife doctor has warned a lack of NHS dentists could be placing heart patients at increased risk.

Consultant cardiologist Lynn Miller said infections in the mouth and teeth were among the most common causes of endocarditis, inflammation of the heart’s inner lining.

Endocarditis is rare but potentially fatal, particularly among those with existing heart conditions.

Dr Miller, who set up Fife’s congenital heart disease service 16 years ago, said it was vital her patients received regular dental check-ups.

And reports of plummeting NHS dental treatments in the region are of real concern to her.

“Patients with congenital heart disease are particularly at risk of endocarditis,” she said.

“Endocarditis can be life-threatening and, in some cases, require open heart surgery.”.

Cases of endocarditis already increasing in Fife

Dr Miller, who is based at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, was responding to figures highlighted by The Courier last week.

They show there are 32 fewer dental practices in Fife than in 2019.

And 170,000 fewer NHS dental treatments were carried out in the region last year compared to three years previously.

Meanwhile, dentists say they are dealing with more complex cases as people go longer without treatment.

Dr Miller said doctors in Fife were also seeing more cases of endocarditis than a few years ago.

However, she stressed it was too early to definitively link it to a fall in dental check-ups

She added: “Because our patients are at increased risk of infection settling in the heart’s lining, at every appointment we reiterate the importance of good dental care.

“They should be getting regular twice-yearly check-ups to ensure it is picked up early.

‘Ticking timebomb’ of dental health problems

“My biggest issue is health inequality.

“Patients who can afford private dental care will get it. But my biggest concern is for patients who can’t afford it.

“I would encourage patients with congenital heart disease who haven’t restarted dental checks post pandemic to ensure they do it as soon as possible.”

Last week, Fife’s Liberal Democrats warned of a “ticking time bomb of dental health problems” in the region.

And they urged the Scottish Government to take urgent action to help a growing number of people going from dentist to dentist in seek of NHS treatment.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney agreed it was important people had access to NHS dentistry.

But he pointed to the financial constraints under which the Scottish Government is operating.

“There will be challenges in dealing with the recovery from Covid and the significant backlogs that exist as a consequence of the absence of treatment for so many people for so long,” he said.